Georgia delegation teams up to fix travel waiver delays hurting state’s economy
Georgia’s Congressional delegation has teamed up in a bipartisan effort to remove obstacles they say are “impeding Georgia’s post-pandemic economic recovery.” At least 10 members of Georgia’s delegation sent a letter to President Biden urging him to make changes to the National Interest Exception (NIE) travel waiver program — specifically asking him to reinstate the NIE waiver process at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ensure that waiver requests are handled in a timely and consistent manner.insideradvantage.com