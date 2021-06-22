Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia delegation teams up to fix travel waiver delays hurting state’s economy

By Cindy Morley
insideradvantage.com
 17 days ago

Georgia’s Congressional delegation has teamed up in a bipartisan effort to remove obstacles they say are “impeding Georgia’s post-pandemic economic recovery.” At least 10 members of Georgia’s delegation sent a letter to President Biden urging him to make changes to the National Interest Exception (NIE) travel waiver program — specifically asking him to reinstate the NIE waiver process at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ensure that waiver requests are handled in a timely and consistent manner.

insideradvantage.com
