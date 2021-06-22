Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.