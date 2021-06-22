Baba Is You

The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines the features of previous Atelier series with online play and co-operation mode. ※ GAME FEATURES MAIN ATELIER CHARACTERS RETURN Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters! EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD WITHOUT TIME LIMITS The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to 3 friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode. SYNTHESIZE TO CREATE OVER 1000 ITEMS The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game. CUSTOMIZE CHARACTERS WITH MORE THEN 700 OUTFITS The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills. NEW ADVENTURES ON BRESSISILE ISLAND The journey as protagonists starts at the Royal Academy and continues around the world to become the best alchemist, encountering others and paving your own path. JOIN US NOW: Official Site: https://atelier-online.boltrend.com/en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtelierOnlineEN Discord: https://discord.gg/x7aDncynC3 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/AtelierOnlineOfficial.