Baba Is You is a puzzle game where you can change the rules by which you play. In every level, the rules are present as …. Baba Is You is a puzzle game where you can change the rules by which you play. In every level, the rules are present as blocks you can interact with; by manipulating them, you can change how the level works and cause surprising, unexpected interactions! With some simple block-pushing you can turn yourself into a rock, turn patches of grass into dangerously hot obstacles, and even change the goal you need to reach to something entirely different.

Play video: Baba Is You is one of the best ways to spend $7 on Android

Baba Is You is considered one of the best indie games from 2019, and since it recently landed on Android, I figured I'd take it for a spin while recording my findings. This is an indie puzzle game that has found tons of success on every platform it's been released on to date, and so the arrival on Android is welcome indeed. The thing is, everyone might not be familiar with this mind-bending puzzler, and even if they are, they might want to know precisely how the Android port performs and plays. This is why I've recorded the first 20 minutes of the game. So if you've been holding out to see what the mobile version of Baba Is You is all about, here's a fresh gameplay video that should answer all of your questions.
Can You Play Fortnite For Free? Answered

Fortnite might be turning four years old in 2021, but it’s still one of the most popular games played today thanks to a vigorous “live service” schedule of updates from developer Epic Games that sees its gameplay constantly shift and change in exciting ways. No wonder, then, that so many people are wondering whether you can play Fortnite for free. Well, here’s everything you need to know.
Unique Coming of Age Adventure ‘Embracelet’ Heading to Android this Week

In September of last year developer Machineboy released a charming coming of age adventure game called Embracelet on PC and Switch, and then about a month later brought it the iOS platform. Embracelet revolves around a young Norwegian boy named Jesper who is given a strange bracelet by his grandfather that grants the wearer telekinetic powers. The boy’s grandfather hints that there is much more to the story behind the bracelet and its powers, and implores you to visit the island where he grew up so that you can return the bracelet to its original owner. This sets you off on your first real adventure all on your own, much to your mother’s dismay, and along your journey you’ll use your newfound telekinetic powers to solve puzzles and help others, as well as meet new friends and get to the bottom of what’s behind the bracelet and your grandfather’s past.
Classically styled isometric RPG Encased gets a gameplay trailer

Publisher Koch Media and developer Dark Crystal Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Encased, a classically styled isometric RPG set to release this Fall for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic). The game originally launched as an Early Access title in September 2019. The new trailer and description can be...
Ninja Gaiden Pacifist Speedrun Is Impressive AF

Ninja Gaiden protagonist Ryu Hayabusa deals with a lot of bullshit in the iconic NES platformer from 1989, so it only makes sense that he would obliterate everything in his path en route to finding his father’s killer. But speedrunners, the crazy people that they are, have devised a way to beat the game without killing a single enemy (apart from the unavoidable bosses, of course).
Little Fin

Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy …. Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy controls and levels that are super fun to play, find secret passages, eat small fish to get bigger and smash through rocks, and swim away from a giant shark. Features: • Super fun gameplay • Low-poly 3D graphics • Multiple skins to unlock • Wonderful sea journey • Charming music tracks.
10tons is Looking for Beta Testers for the iOS Version of ‘Tesla Force’

Back in the fall of 2019 developer 10tons announced a new game called Tesla Force, a spin-off of their incredibly awesome top-down shooter Tesla vs. Lovecraft. This new game would take the creepy Lovecraft-inspired enemies and the over-the-top Tesla-inspired weaponry of the original game but put it into an infinitely re-playable randomly-generated shell and throw in additional playable characters like Marie Curie, Mary Shelley, and old HP Lovecraft himself for good measure. Given how fantastic Tesla vs. Lovecraft was, this spin-off seemed like a dream come true, and following a brief Early Access period on PC the game also launched on Xbox and PlayStation in November with a Switch version arriving this past March.
Crowfall, A Fantasy PvP MMO, Is Now Available On PC

Crowfall, the new fantasy MMO from ArtCraft Entertainment, is now available for PC. The new MMO focuses on player-versus-player gameplay with constantly changing worlds in different campaigns, with different maps, politics, and rule sets. With a heavy focus on PvP battles, both individual and large-scale, the game features a fast...
Fruit Ninja VR 2 Is Coming In 2021 With Archery

Back by what we can only assume is popular demand, Fruit Ninja VR 2 will launch on PC VR headsets later this year. A SteamVR listing for the game is now live, but developer Halfbrick actually quietly announced the project at the end of June. You’ve likely heard of Fruit Ninja before – it’s best known as an incredibly popular mobile game in which players swipe on a touchpad to slice fruit in half. In 2016, Halfbrick released a VR version of the game that instead had you holding a sword you’d physically swing with your arms.
Best Minecraft Platform to Play on

There are many different ways to play Minecraft by now, from consoles to PCs to even mobile devices, but which one is the best Minecraft platform to play on? Right here I’ll be listing off some of the more major releases and variations of the game and explaining the pros and cons of each one of them. And of course, we’ll also be looking at which one is the absolute best to play on.
Monster Hunter Amiibo Giveaway is Underway

A rather large Amiibo giveaway is now underway on My Nintendo for a set of Monster Hunter-themed Amiibo figures. There 15 figures in total and all of them relate to either Monster Hunter Rise or Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. There are also five themed posters that come alongside these Amiibo, but they’re more of a bonus as the figures themselves are the main prize. As for the figures in question, there are six unique ones paired alongside special variations of them. Listed below are the exact Amiibo being given away by this.
How to play Monster Hunter: World offline

Monster Hunter: World is a game that’s best played with a few friends. Teaming up to take down a behemoth is an experience unlike anything else, and it’s the reason why Monster Hunter is one of the most popular series of all time. However, plenty of people enjoying running through...
Puzzle platformer Out of Line launches on Nintendo Switch

Hatinh Interactive and developer Nerd Monkeys has announced the release of their hand-drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line on Nintendo Switch in Europe. Fellow gamers in North America will be able to purchase the game on Switch on 18th August. This enchanting story has been inspired by Studio Ghibli, modern philosophy and impressionist art and will take players on an adventure to discover the value of freedom. You can watch the new launch trailer below…
World of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King Invades Tabletop Gaming With Pandemic Crossover

Crossovers are all the rage these days, but some collaborations are just made in heaven, or perhaps hell in this case. With the world still gripped by the effects of the pandemic, it provides the perfect setting for a classic videogame to modernise itself for a new generation. A surprise announcement from both Blizzard Entertainment and Z-Man Games has revealed a crossover between World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion and the hit co-operative Pandemic board game series.
MMOSide Chat - How Do You Measure Your Progress In An MMO?

In the vast majority of MMOs - and RPGs for that matter - level is the one constant that tells you you're getting stronger. The arbitrary number tied to the quality of gear you can wear, weapons you an weild or skills you can use is typically a catch-all for showing progress.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 PC - Review

Despite being a franchise with somewhat humble beginnings that largely revolved around a niche community, Monster Hunter has always sneakily been one of Capcom’s flagship titles every time a new one came out. With Monster Hunter World, the franchise broke new ground when it came to amassing a player base, and with good reason.
Atelier Online

The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines the features of previous Atelier series with online play and co-operation mode. ※ GAME FEATURES MAIN ATELIER CHARACTERS RETURN Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters! EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD WITHOUT TIME LIMITS The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to 3 friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode. SYNTHESIZE TO CREATE OVER 1000 ITEMS The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game. CUSTOMIZE CHARACTERS WITH MORE THEN 700 OUTFITS The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills. NEW ADVENTURES ON BRESSISILE ISLAND The journey as protagonists starts at the Royal Academy and continues around the world to become the best alchemist, encountering others and paving your own path. JOIN US NOW: Official Site: https://atelier-online.boltrend.com/en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtelierOnlineEN Discord: https://discord.gg/x7aDncynC3 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/AtelierOnlineOfficial.
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Hearthstone’, ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘Spire Blast’, ‘Gangstar Vegas’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to Tuesday! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last eight days. Yes, we took yesterday off. I’d like to say it was because of the July 4th, but regular readers know that I live in Japan. To tell the truth, the Olympic torch relay was passing through my town and I wanted to watch it with my family. Well, worry not. We’re here today, and we’ve got some good games for you to look at. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!

