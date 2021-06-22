CCSD Class of 2021 Graduates Honored by Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame
Twelve Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 graduates have been honored by the Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame!. The community organization each spring recognizes the most outstanding male and female senior athletes from each of CCSD’s high schools. Honorees are nominated by high school administrators based on the outstanding athletic contributions the seniors made during their high school career. This recognition is a separate program from the Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony honoring individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of athletics in Cherokee County.www.cherokeek12.net