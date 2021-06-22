CCSD Class of 2021 Graduates Honored by Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame

Former Tomahawk Sports Editor Tim Chambers is inducted into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. Submitted photo. The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees to its ranks on Saturday, June 26, at its 2021 banquet at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Former Tomahawk Sports Editor Tim Chambers was one of 22 new members joining the ranks for their athletic achievements. Chambers was honored for his achievements in baseball, football, and media coverage. Locally, he is best known for his reporting and sports career at Hampton High School.