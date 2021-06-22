Registration required for golf carts
WADESBORO — The Town of Wadesboro and the Wadesboro Police Department are reminding residents to get your golf cart vehicle registered in order to avoid citations. All golf carts drivers are required to complete a golf cart registration application and turn in the application to a representative of the town at the police department before driving on public roads. Drivers must have a valid registration issued for the golf cart and its operation by the Town of Wadesboro.ansonrecord.com