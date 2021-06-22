Cancel
Hillsboro Beach, FL

Driftwood Hospitality Management Appoints Executive Team to Open New Hillsboro Beach Resort

Hotel Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Lauderdale, Fla. – June 22, 2021 – Driftwood Hospitality Management today announced the appointment of two executive team members who will lead the opening of the new Hillsboro Beach Resort. Both seasoned hospitality industry veterans, Duncan Clements will serve as the resort’s general manager and Tricia C. Shaw will serve as the director of sales and catering for the property. Slated to open in August 2021, Hillsboro Beach Resort is the only resort located on exclusive Hillsboro Mile, offering direct oceanfront access.

