Milo, ME

Milo Elementary, Penquis Valley receive funding for outdoor learning projects

By Contributed
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILO — The shift to outdoor learning during the pandemic has offered schools the opportunity to reimagine their classrooms and the lessons they teach. The Maine Environmental Education Association strove to support this opportunity by distributing close to $200,000 this school year, funding 160 schools across the state in all 16 counties. Teachers are using these funds to teach students about the natural world, provide them with skills that enable their independence and ensure more time outside.

