Charlotte Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate arm of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, and Los Angeles-based Mount Auburn Multifamily LLC constructed a joint venture to invest in preferred equity for ground-up multifamily developments throughout the U.S. The partnership will further Mount Auburn’s existing investment strategy focused on millennial migration to secondary markets exhibiting low-cost, business friendly environments, high population growth, and low cost of living. The partnership’s primary target markets include Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C. suburbs. Mount Auburn, with $2 billion in assets under management representing more than 10,000 units across the country, intends to utilize existing, and create new, relationships with best-in-class regional developers and owners.