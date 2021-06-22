Cancel
Charlotte Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

By Laura Calugar
multihousingnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a short-term dip in the second quarter of 2020, Charlotte’s economy is now on the right track to recovery due in part to its affordable lifestyle and attractiveness to companies fleeing high-density gateway cities. This trend has been supporting the multifamily market’s fundamentals, with rents marking the third consecutive quarter of appreciation. Rates rose 0.3 percent on a trailing three-month basis through March, to $1,251.

