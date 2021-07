Rarely a day goes by where we don’t mention the incredible season that Shohei Ohtani is having and yesterday’s performance warrants yet another highlight as he launched his 32nd home run off the season. That home run broke the single season home run record by a Japanese player which was previously held by former Yankee slugger Hideki Matsui who hit 31 home runs back in 2004. Ohtani is set to shatter that record seeing as the league has yet to hit the All-Star break and he has just now surpassed it. For more context on how historical these power numbers are, through 81 games during Barry Bonds record breaking 73 home run season he had 39 homers which means Ohtani is just seven off that current pace WHILE also being 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts over 67 innings. Remarkable!