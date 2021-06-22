Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wailuku, HI

Upcountry rallies to win Minors district crown

Maui News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst photo: Maui Upcountry pitcher Kona Hashimoto celebrates after closing out a 4-3 win over Central East Maui in the Hawaii State Little League District 3 Minors (9-10) Tournament on Monday at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. The Upcountry win — during which Upcountry rallied for three runs in the sixth inning — forced a winner-take-all game to follow. Again trailing after Central East Maui plated a run in the first inning, Upcountry scored in the fifth and sixth innings to win the championship game 2-1. Second photo: Central pitcher Briell Hong pitches to Upcountry batter Keoli Nakoa. Third photo: Central’s Zayden Chang is forced out at second base by Upcountry shortstop Kaison Souza on the front end of a double play. For boxes from Monday’s games, see Valley Isle Scoreboard.

www.mauinews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Wailuku, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Maui Upcountry#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy