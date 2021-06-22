Upcountry rallies to win Minors district crown

First photo: Maui Upcountry pitcher Kona Hashimoto celebrates after closing out a 4-3 win over Central East Maui in the Hawaii State Little League District 3 Minors (9-10) Tournament on Monday at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. The Upcountry win — during which Upcountry rallied for three runs in the sixth inning — forced a winner-take-all game to follow. Again trailing after Central East Maui plated a run in the first inning, Upcountry scored in the fifth and sixth innings to win the championship game 2-1. Second photo: Central pitcher Briell Hong pitches to Upcountry batter Keoli Nakoa. Third photo: Central’s Zayden Chang is forced out at second base by Upcountry shortstop Kaison Souza on the front end of a double play. For boxes from Monday’s games, see Valley Isle Scoreboard.