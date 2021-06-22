Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for the FINALE
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after its return from a short hiatus, The CW’s Legacies would be cutting Season 3 short and would be having Episode 16 as its finale instead of ending with 20. With the last run arriving sooner than later, have your countdown set with the release date and time of the spin-off epic fantasy drama to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.epicstream.com