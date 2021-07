It seems COVID-19 has made us more aware of the importance of compassion, and more thoughtful about how to support our colleagues, as well as friends and family. Today’s guest is Earl Johnson, a founder of the spiritual care function at the American Red Cross, and a man who understands compassion. Earl is an expert in psychological first aid, and he teaches others to support both victims and first responders after a major disaster. Today he shares tips from his book, Finding Comfort During Hard Times. He talks about how to nurture people struggling with trauma, whether from massive events or everyday kinds of crises. And he shares stories about his career, which took him from being a minister, to a top fashion model, to a caregiver in the time of crises.