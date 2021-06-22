Household water crisis affects millions in the United States

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS COUNTY OF DU PAGE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN THE MATTER OF Great American Insurance Co. 21 MR 0474 Public Notice is hereby given That on May 6, 2021, Great American Insurance Co., a Corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of OHIO, and licensed to transact a surety business in the State of Illinois has filed its petition to act as surety in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, DuPage County, as provided by Rule 12.00 et seq., of the Rules of the said Court. That a hearing upon said petition has been set for AUGUST 10, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. before the Honorable Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton in courtroom 2007 located at the DuPage County Judicial Center, 505 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Any person objecting to said Corporation to act as surety in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, DuPage County, Illinois may file an objection thereto and appear and be heard on such objection at the time and place specified for hearing upon said petition. Date 6/30/2021 CANDICE ADAMS, Clerk of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, WILLIAM J. HACKER 180 N LASALLE ST. SUITE 3700 CHICAGO IL 60601 312-259-4342 WHACKERLAW@GMAIL.COM 6212-916179 (4566340) , posted 07/06/2021.