Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Household water crisis affects millions in the United States

Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople living in poor neighbourhoods often lack access to running water and plumbing. A legacy of environmental injustice has left millions in the United States without access to clean water and hundreds of thousands without proper plumbing. For the past two decades, water and sanitation problems have disproportionately affected low-income...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Water#Clean Water#Us Census Bureau#Water Systems#Plumbing#Utah State University#Michigan State University#The Us Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Vinton County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Summer Crisis Program available to assist eligible households

Eligible households can receive assistance with utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which runs from July 1 through September 30. Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Great Rivers United Way: Stabilizing household economic situations

In 2018 when the last ALICE study was completed, it found that one out of every three households in our region struggles to make ends meet. ALICE stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.” The 2018 study was pre-pandemic. When the pandemic hit and schools and businesses had to shut down, these households were disproportionately impacted due to losing child care, having to home school, the lack of savings, and either losing wages from job loss or being at increased risk of infection from being an essential worker.
Energy IndustryThe Heartland Institute

TESTIMONY BEFORE THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis TRANSPORTATION INVESTMENTS FOR SOLVING THE CLIMATE CRISIS

The defining inequality in the world today is the enormous gap between the electricity rich and the electricity poor. Darkness kills human potential. Electricity nourishes it. Increased electricity use means higher living standards, always, everywhere. Increased electricity use in developing countries is essential for human flourishing, and in particular, for women and girls.
HealthThrive Global

Water: a Global Crisis

“Do you know what I think about while I’m running?” Katie Spotz asked me during our conversation last month, half-rhetorically. “What?” I responded with genuine curiosity. “NOTHING!”. Katie Spotz is an ultra-endurance athlete who has traversed the globe to raise money for children and families who don’t have access to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Water crisis is all about pipes

State, federal governments called upon to invest in critical water infrastructure needs. Communities across the state face critical water infrastructure demands that total nearly $10 billion and will escalate to about $23 billion in statewide water infrastructure costs over the next 20 years. According to a recent survey conducted by...
AgricultureEmory Wheel

The United States Is Food-Illiterate

Did you know that 7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows? Just kidding. That might be an inaccurate statistic due to the poorly designed survey, but reams of more accurate data actually show that many Americans are agriculturally illiterate. For instance, in 2011, only 56%...
SocietyCitrus County Chronicle

United States is a melting pot

Due to health issues, I wanted to learn about my genetic makeup. I sent a saliva sample to 23andMe. I learned my background is 97% Northern European and 3% Sub- Saharan African. The largest part of Northern European is English and Irish. DNA is an amazing molecule of sugars that...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Chlorine shortage not expected to affect local water system

City public works has sufficient chlorine available to maintain drinking water supply. Multiple communities are facing drinking water shortage concerns amidst a nationwide chlorine shortage, although Prineville is not one of them. According to media reports, factors of COVID-19 isolation, an increased demand for backyard pools, and a fire at...
Philadelphia, PADaily Item

The United States must unite again

I’m a history nerd, always have been and likely never won’t be. I am filled with useless history facts, at least my wife and teenage daughter tell me they are useless. The Fourth of July is right in my wheelhouse. Each year I try to carve out time to watch “1776” when it comes on TMC. If I can’t be there when it’s on, I’ll record it to watch later with hopes I get back to it before the women in my house override it with another Hallmark movie or European soccer match.
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Propaganda in the United States

I write in response to Dirk van Ulden of Belmont who decried the censorship of social media as against the First Amendment and mentioned that Joseph Goebbels would be proud of the social media censors as well as the main news media of this country for their propaganda (“The current state of propaganda in the United States” in the June 30 edition of the Daily Journal). I beg to differ.
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

State to cut funding for crisis stabilization unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services will cut funding for the regional crisis stabilization units in Craighead, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Washington Counties. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says this could dramatically affect operations at the facilities. “They would be cutting the reimbursement of the operators of...
Energy Industrywateronline.com

Rainwater Harvesting: A Viable Means To Prevent Water Crisis

“Water, water, every where, / Nor any drop to drink”. These all too familiar lines from the poem by Samuel Taylor Coleridge seem to be ringing too close to home as water becomes an increasingly scarce resource with every passing day. Water Crisis was ranked as the #5 Global Risk...
Women's HealthBYU Newsnet

‘Period poverty’ affects millions of women, girls globally

Globally, 3.5 billion women have monthly periods. According to charitable organization Days for Girls, over 500 million women and girls, nearly 25% of all menstruators, experience “period poverty.” Over 500 million women do not have access to feminine hygiene products. According to Thinx and PERIOD, one in five teenagers in...
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE...

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS COUNTY OF DU PAGE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN THE MATTER OF Great American Insurance Co. 21 MR 0474 Public Notice is hereby given That on May 6, 2021, Great American Insurance Co., a Corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of OHIO, and licensed to transact a surety business in the State of Illinois has filed its petition to act as surety in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, DuPage County, as provided by Rule 12.00 et seq., of the Rules of the said Court. That a hearing upon said petition has been set for AUGUST 10, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. before the Honorable Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton in courtroom 2007 located at the DuPage County Judicial Center, 505 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Any person objecting to said Corporation to act as surety in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, DuPage County, Illinois may file an objection thereto and appear and be heard on such objection at the time and place specified for hearing upon said petition. Date 6/30/2021 CANDICE ADAMS, Clerk of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court, WILLIAM J. HACKER 180 N LASALLE ST. SUITE 3700 CHICAGO IL 60601 312-259-4342 WHACKERLAW@GMAIL.COM 6212-916179 (4566340) , posted 07/06/2021.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

What Is Melioidosis and How Does It Affect You? The CDC reports that three people in the United States have been infected with a rare disease.

What Is Melioidosis and How Does It Affect You? The CDC reports that three people in the United States have been infected with a rare disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state health departments of Texas, Kansas, and Minnesota revealed earlier this week that they were investigating three cases of melioidosis, a rare and deadly bacterial infection.
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Careful carrier selection provides pathway for shippers to reduce carbon footprint

The conversation surrounding climate change has intensified in recent years, and everyone from corporations to consumers has taken notice. Once considered something of a niche interest, sustainability has gone mainstream. This is great news for the health of the planet, but it does mean shippers and carriers alike will need to be more cognizant of their carbon footprints and take actions to reduce them.
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Newhouse introduces bill to keep China from expanding global influence into U.S. agriculture

IARN — An amendment to the House Appropriations for Agriculture bill would prohibit China from purchasing U.S. agricultural land and make any land it currently owns ineligible for farm program payouts. U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the amendment to the House Appropriations Committee and said that, in recent years, China has been looking for ways to increase their global footprint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy