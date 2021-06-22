Michael B. Jordan Falls Victim to Cancel Culture After Accusations of Cultural Appropriation
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is the latest celebrity to venture into the alcoholic beverage industry joining the likes of other A-list stars such as Channing Tatum, George Clooney, and his fellow Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds. However, what looks to be a promising new move for the award-winning actor was met with negative reactions from fans over the weekend. Now, Jordan is on the receiving end of backlash from fans over accusations of cultural appropriation.epicstream.com