Michael B. Jordan Falls Victim to Cancel Culture After Accusations of Cultural Appropriation

Fashion companies are increasingly being taken to task for selling expensive versions of traditional Indigenous dress. Gucci's kaftans came with a US$3,500 price tag, which is far more than the $10 that Indians pay for a very similar-looking traditional kurta. Louis Vuitton's $700 scarfs resembled the keiffyeh that is viewed as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and sold in much of the Arab world at a far lower cost. Both fashion labels received criticism, but not only for the seemingly inflated prices. They were accused of appropriating Indigenous cultural artifacts for profit.