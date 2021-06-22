Cancel
In the Fiske Terrace Historic District, this Colonial Revival house is impeccably modernized for $5M

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis listing calls this six-bedroom Colonial Revival house “the centerpiece of the landmarked Fiske Terrace Historic District,” and we can certainly see why with its all curb appeal. Built in 1905, it sits on a 0.31-acre lot at the corner of the dead-end Wellington Court and East 17th Street, one of the gorgeously landscaped Flatbush Malls. In addition to its rolling green lawn and giant oak trees, the house has a driveway that leads to a two-car garage/carriage house apartment. And inside, it’s been impeccably modernized, while retaining all the historic details. The home is asking $4,999,000.

