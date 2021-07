The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include chamber music, old time music, brass band music, Broadway … plus a whole lot more. At MASS MoCA in North Adams, Alec Soth & Dave King perform as The Palms, tonight and Saturday night at 8pm. Virtuosic drummer Dave King — of the jazz duo The Bad Plus — and internationally renowned photographer Alec Soth join forces for this music-meets-art performance. A kaleidoscopic trip down memory lane, the work-in-progress delves into the physicality of memory that’s been lost in the digital age. From the sound of a slide dropping into a projector's carousel to the smell of a photo album opened for the first time in decades, this all-star duo makes magic from an improvisatory rummaging in the attic of memory.