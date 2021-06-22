Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Insilico Medicine gets $255 million to boost AI-powered R&D, announces a collaboration

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 22, 2021, New York / Hong Kong -- Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced that it has closed a $255 million from biotechnology experts to progress Insilico Medicine's current therapeutic programs into human clinical trials, initiate multiple new programs for novel and difficult targets, and further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Pharmaceutical Company#Biotechnology#R D#Insilico Medicine#Insilico Medicine#Pandaomics Ai#De Novo#Inclinico#Syngenta#Merck Kgaa#Ucb#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biology
Country
China
Related
EconomyBusiness Wire

Verge Genomics Announces Three-Year Collaboration With Lilly to Discover and Develop Novel Treatments Using Its AI-Driven All-in-Human Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verge Genomics, a biotech company that has created an industry leading all-in-human, artificial-intelligence-powered drug discovery and development platform focused on therapies for serious genetic diseases, today announced a three-year collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to research and develop novel therapies for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating motor neuron disease.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Human Identification Market 2021 Emerging Developments, Rising Growth and Increasing Immense Opportunities Till 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc & More

Worldwide Human Identification Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Human Identification Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Human Identification Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Human Identification Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
CancerPosted by
The Press

Innovent Announces NMPA Acceptance of New Drug Application for the FGFR1/2/3 Inhibitor (Pemigatinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Previously Treated, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 Fusion or Rearrangement

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement. Pemigatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte, is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Pemigatinib, approved in the Taiwan market (trade name: Pemazyre®) on June 21, 2021, is Innovent's first approved small molecule drug and is also its fifth approved innovative drug.
CancerMedCity News

Biotech startup using AI to take guesswork out of cancer drug selection raises $70M

From the moment cancer is diagnosed, the clock starts ticking. Early treatment can lead to better outcomes, but physicians must first choose a drug. It can take months to assess how the selected drug is working, which takes time away from another one that might be better. Biotechnology company Xilis aims to replace the drug selection guesswork with precision medicine technology that simultaneously assesses multiple therapies against a patient’s tumor, then predicts the ones that will work best. The startup is pressing forward with clinical trials, and it has raised $70 million for its research.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Muna Therapeutics Launches With US$ 73M Series A To Advance Novel Small Molecule Therapeutics For Neurodegenerative Diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muna Therapeutics ("Muna"), pioneering the development of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the successful closing of a US$ 73 million ( EUR 60 million) Series A financing round. The investor syndicate was co-led by Novo Holdings, Sofinnova Partners, Droia Ventures and LSP Dementia Fund, with Polaris Partners, Polaris Innovation Fund, Sanofi Ventures, V-Bio Ventures and VIB joining the round.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Metal 3D Printers Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Panasonic Corporation, Able Software Corporation, Agilent Technologies

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Metal 3D Printers Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Metal 3D Printers Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Metal 3D Printers processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Worth $2.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics, Distribution), Phases (I to IV), Type (Small molecule, Biologics, Medical Devices) Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CNS, CVD, Infectious, Immunology) - Global Forecast 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

At $28 Billion, Molecular Diagnostics Revenues Even Surprised Us, Says IVD Market Research Firm

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The market for DNA-based tests used for clinical diagnostic purposes has exceeded previous forecasting according to Kalorama Information, a part of Science and Medicine Group. Kalorama has covered molecular diagnostics for two decades. Mid 2019, Kalorama Information’s report projected the market size (all DNA-based tests, revenues to IVD companies) would reach 10.1 billion in 2021. Kalorama now projects that market to be $28.6 billion dollars in 2021, based on financial reporting and current disease trending.
Industrybostonnews.net

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Growth To Reach USD 29.8 Billion To 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, etc

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
Businessgolfbusinessnews.com

DPSM Consultants and Turfgrass Announce Collaboration

Turfgrass®, golf course consultants will join DPSM Consultants, an international executive search firm focused within the golf industry, to launch a new search service aimed to place leading Superintendents/Course Managers into high-end golf facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Since being founded in 2016, DPSM has been providing...
Cancerbiospace.com

Global Roundup: BioMed X, Merck KGaA Expand Oncology Collaboration

Biopharma and life sciences companies from around the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines. Germany-based BioMed X Institute expanded its collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to include a total of eight research programs in the field of DNA damage response and RNA splicing. The expanded program will explore the role of extrachromosomal circular DNA (ecDNA) in cancer, which complements current oncology programs being studies by BioMed X.
Industryatlantanews.net

Endocrine Testing System Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, AdnaGen

JCMR recently Announced Endocrine Testing System study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global Endocrine Testing System Market. Global Endocrine Testing System Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Endocrine Testing System Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Abbott Laboratories, AdnaGen, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Biomedical Diagnostics, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Fujirebio, Instrumentation Laboratory, Kyowa Medex, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Roche, Siemens, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher, Tosoh, Danaher (AB Sciex), Agilent Technologies, Bio Rad Laboratories, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sosei Heptares And InveniAI Enter A Multi-target AI-powered And GPCR-focused Drug Discovery Collaboration

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565), the world leader in GPCR-focused structure-based drug design and development, and InveniAI ® LLC ("InveniAI," Guilford, CT, USA), a global leader in pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development, announced today the initiation of a new R&D collaboration.
Medical & Biotechbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market Medical Devices Industry Builds in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The global Chromatography Instrumentation market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Chromatography Instrumentation market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Softwareaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Technologyaithority.com

Qualcomm and Capgemini Announce Plan to Collaborate to Boost 5G Private Network Implementations for Industries

Collaboration aims to improve interoperability, provide proven performance and ease deployment for clients looking to unlock benefits of 5G private networks. Qualcomm Technologies,Inc., a global leader in 5G, wireless communications and compute and Capgemini, have announced their plan to collaborate to unlock the benefits of 5G private networks to support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry.
MedCity News

INVEST Precision Medicine Conference Video: Software Supporting Biopharma R&D

There is a lot of activity in the area of software companies focusing on cell and gene therapy R&D. This panel explores some of the diverse approaches companies are taking to improve efficiency and avert pitfalls in therapeutic development. This panel is sponsored by Komodo Health. Moderator: John Reites, CEO,...
Businessaithority.com

Control Risks Announces Strategic Investment in Geospark Analytics, Harnessing the Power of Collaborative Intelligence

Control Risks, the leading global specialist risk consultancy, announces a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a market leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat monitoring, laying the foundation for a revolutionary strategic partnership. The move represents a shift in thinking that the human-to-machine interface is more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy