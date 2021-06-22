Insilico Medicine gets $255 million to boost AI-powered R&D, announces a collaboration
June 22, 2021, New York / Hong Kong -- Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced that it has closed a $255 million from biotechnology experts to progress Insilico Medicine's current therapeutic programs into human clinical trials, initiate multiple new programs for novel and difficult targets, and further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities.www.eurekalert.org