Discovery+ Is Just 99 Cents For the Next Few Hours—Get the Deal Before It’s Gone

By Jason Pham and Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago

If you’ve spent countless hours watching shows like Fixer Upper, Chopped a nd 90 Day Fiancé , you may want to know about any Discovery+ free trial offers and other deals to watch HGTV, Food Network and more for super cheap.



Discovery+ , which launched in the United States in January 2021, is the exclusive streaming service for HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel and Discovery channel, as well as A&E, Lifetime and History. Discovery+ is also the home of original shows such as First Time Fixer, Chopped Challenge and Christina on the Coast.

Compared to other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ , Discovery+’s main focus is on reality TV, cooking, home improvement, history, true crime and non-fiction shows. “It’s been a long journey,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said at a press conference in December 2020. “We’ve been committed to this. It’s why for the last 5 to 6 years we have not been selling content to third parties.” He continued, “People like spending time with our characters and our brands. A lot of the other services you put on at 8 or 9 at night… We find people are putting us on while they are working or cooking or homeschooling their kids. We feel like scripted has had its moment and this is our time.”

Discovery+ is available in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 50 languages. At the conference, the service’s executives said they expected “tens of millions” of subscribers, with 70 million in the United States and 400 million overseas. So, if you love home improvement, food and reality TV shows as much we do, you may want to know about Discovery+’s free trial and other deals. Read on ahead how to sign up for little to no cost.

What are Discovery Plus’ current deals?

Read on for Discovery Plus’ current deals.

Discovery Plus’ 99 Cents Per Month Deal With Amazon Prime Video



For Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2022 deal , users can subscribe to Discovery Plus for 99 cents per month for two months. The deal—which starts on July 5, 2022 and ends on July 13, 2022—saves users $8 from Discovery Plus’ original price of $4.99 per month for two months. The deal is eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers and will revert to the original price after the two months end. If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and subscribe to Discovery Plus for 99 cents.

  1. Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website
  2. Click “Start your 30-day free trial
  3. Enter your information and payment method, and create an account
  4. Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Discovery Plus page and subscribe for 99 cents
  5. Start watching Discovery Plus

Along with Discovery Plus , users can also subscribe to channels like Showtime , Paramount+ , AMC+ , Starz and more for 99 cents for two months as part of Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2022 channels deal. The deal—which also starts on July 5, 2022 and ends on July 13, 2022—saves users between $6 to $20 from the channels’ original prices for two months. The deal is also only eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers and will revert to the original price after the two months end. See below for a full list of the channels included in Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2022 channels deal.

How much does Discovery+ cost?



Discovery+ currently offers two price points, starting at $4.99 per month with Ads and $6.99 per month for its Ad-Free tier. However, the streamer also offers promotional deals from time to time, often making it more even more cost-effective than its competition.

Does Discovery+ have a free trial?



Discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial. Want a longer subscription? Well, Verizon Unlimited customers with at least one line on Play More or Get More Unlimited are eligible for 12 months of free Discovery+. Customers with Verizon Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Start Unlimited are also eligible for six months of free Discovery+. Visit Verizon’s website for more information and find out how to sign up for a Discovery+ free trial here .

Discovery+’s Free Trial With Amazon Prime Video



Amazon Prime Video also offers a free trial for Discovery+. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Discovery+ free  trial , users will need to be Amazon Prime members. The benefit of signing up through Amazon Prime Video is that the service offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, you may be eligible for an ever longer free trial offer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime ‘s free trial is six months , which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—and snag this Discovery+ offer in the process.

After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

