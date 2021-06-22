Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) ("Capstone", or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,190,477 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 285,714 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $5.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.