Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares

DENVER, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters, under which the underwriters have agreed to purchase in a public offering on a firm commitment basis 7,272,728 units of the Company (the " Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$8,000,000 (the " Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.