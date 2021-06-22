Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) ("Capstone", or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,190,477 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 285,714 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $5.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Energy Systems#Energy Industry#Energy Storage#Exercise#Streetinsider Premium#H C Wainwright Co#Company#Sec#Llc#Ny 10022#Capstonegreenenergy Com#Cgrn#Microgrid Solutions#Capstone Green Energy#Hydrogen Energy Solutions#Fy21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

IDEAYA Prices 4.6M Common Stock Offering; Street Says Buy

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of its approximately 4.6 million shares of common stock at $17.25 per share. The stated price excludes underwriting discounts and commissions. The company has given underwriters 30 days to purchase up to an additional 695,652 shares of IDEAYA’s...
StreetInsider.com

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (RICOU) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $10/sh

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RICOU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Andina Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") to accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) a $1,000 principal amount term note providing for an optional conversion into shares of Company common stock at a price of $0.20 per share and (ii) a common share warrant for the purchase of 5,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The Private Placement was accomplished in two tranches, an initial tranche of 3,000 Units and a second tranche (added in response to strong investor interest) of 1,900 Units. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company were $4.9 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vista Gold Corp. Announces US$8 Million Bought Deal Offering

DENVER, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters, under which the underwriters have agreed to purchase in a public offering on a firm commitment basis 7,272,728 units of the Company (the " Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$8,000,000 (the " Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HyperfineTo Be Listed on Nasdaq Through a Business Combination With HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (HCAQ)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hyperfine, Inc. (“Hyperfine”), creator of the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) device, Swoop™, and Liminal Sciences, Inc. (“Liminal”), a medical device development company dedicated to non-invasive measurement of key vital signs in the brain, today announced their entry into a definitive business combination agreement with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HCAQ), (“HealthCor Catalio” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Upon the closing of the business combination, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. will be renamed as Hyperfine, Inc., and the combined company’s Class A common stock is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under ticker symbol “HYPR.”
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Upsizes Bought Deal Offering to $13.5M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) is pleased to announce that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,272,730 units of the Company (the "Units") at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.
Yuma, AZvegetablegrowersnews.com

All additional outstanding shares of Isagro S.p.A. to be purchased by Gowan

All additional outstanding shares of Isagro S.p.A. to be purchased by Gowan. Yuma, Arizona-based Gowan Co. LLC announced July 7 the end of the acceptance period of the mandatory tender offer on all of the ordinary shares of Isagro S.p.A. not already owned by Gowan. Currently, Gowan indirectly owns over...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Files For up to $100M NYSE IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canada Nickel Announces $10.0 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Flow Through Shares

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners as joint bookrunners and lead underwriters on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $4.10 per FT Share (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Offering").
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - Get Report ("Ellington Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $18.22 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on July 9, 2021. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Prices Upzised 4.755M Share Offering at $47/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,755,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Kymera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $223.5 million. In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bimini Capital Management Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB: BMNM) ("Bimini Capital") today announced the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $2.2 million in value of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (CUSIP numbers: 090319401, 090319708 and 090319807) (the "Class A Common Stock"), which expired at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 2, 2021 (the "Offer").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

VerifyMe Announces Closing of $106,260,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option, by Co-Sponsored SPAC - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry. ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc....
MarketsPosted by
DFW Community News

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces $5,000,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the Company has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements ("SPAs") for the private placement of 1,666,667 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share (the "Shares") for total proceeds of $5,000,000. The private placement was led by Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc., which subscribed for $2,500,000. Other investors include Keystone Capital Partners LLC and Richard Gilliam, founder of Cumberland Resources (collectively, "Investors"). Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as an advisor on the transaction.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and secure settlement, thereby simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy