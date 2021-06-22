Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa City Council Back In Person with Budgets and Homeless Services on the Agenda

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to go back to the Council chambers in Santa Rosa. This afternoon, the Santa Rosa City Council will host it’s first in person council meeting and it will be open to the public. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place including capacity limited to 17 people at a time. The agenda includes a review of the city’s draft budget for the next fiscal year and a proposal for a new Homeless Services’ Safe Parking Pilot Program. It would be a one-year pilot program in which those experiencing homelessness could park their vehicles overnight at a managed site on city property. The study session begins at 2:30 PM with council members both in person and over Zoom.

