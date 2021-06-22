Cancel
Delta coronavirus variant: scientists brace for impact

By Ewen Callaway, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid rise of the highly transmissible strain in the United Kingdom has put countries in Europe, North America and Africa on watch. You have full access to this article via your institution. When the first cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant were detected in the United Kingdom in mid-April,...

www.nature.com
Posted by
TheStreet

For the Delta Variant - and Future Threats - Scientists Eye the Toilet

Sunlight has always been touted as the best disinfectant, but when it comes to spotting disease-causing pathogens like the novel coronavirus, scientists are increasingly looking where the sun doesn’t shine: human feces. Throughout the pandemic, the practice of wastewater-based epidemiology has rapidly advanced, as researchers around the world have been...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Europe braces for surge in Delta variant

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Europe is "on thin ice" as the Delta variant of Covid spreads on the continent. Her warning came as EU health officials said the variant would account for 90% of the bloc's cases by late August. The spread could disrupt plans for lifting...
Marketsactionforex.com

A New Strain Of Delta Coronavirus Could Negatively Impact The Global Economic Recovery

The US stock indices increased at the end of Tuesday. The CB consumer confidence index jumped to its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, which had a positive effect on stock indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq renewed their all-time highs. But all investors’ attention is now focused on Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. An optimistic labor market data may lead to the revision of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Therefore, it is possible that the labor market data will be positive but the indices will fall as the Central Bank may raise the issue of cutting the QE stimulus.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Pandemic in India Associated With Widespread Misuse of Antibiotics

(Reuters Health) - During India's first surge of COVID-19, antibiotic sales soared, which suggests inappropriate use of these medications to treat mild and moderate cases of the virus, researchers say. An interrupted time series analysis of antibiotic sales in India's private health sector from January of 2018 through December of...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Cameroon Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign To Churches, Markets

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — There was little activity at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé Covid-19 vaccination center at noon on June 28, a fortnight to the five-day national immunization campaign. Covid-19 vaccination exercise starts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon, there is no one at the center except...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 is worsening antibiotic misuse in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has torn its way through India in recent months, with the country seeing over 30 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths. Alongside a shortage of vaccines and insufficient oxygen supply, another public health crisis is looming: the risk of antibiotic resistance. Research led by Washington University...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Malaria and dengue predicted to affect billions more people

An estimated 8.4 billion people could be at risk from malaria and dengue by the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels, according to a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health. The research team estimates that this worst-case scenario would mean the population at...
ScienceNature.com

Human genetic variant E756del in the ion channel PIEZO1 not associated with protection from severe malaria in a large Ghanaian study

Recently, a common genetic variant E756del in the human gene PIEZO1 was associated with protection from severe malaria. Here, we performed a genetic association study of this gain-of-function variant in a large case-control study including 4149 children from the Ashanti Region in Ghana, West Africa. The statistical analysis did not indicate an association with protection from severe malaria and, thus, providing evidence against a strong protective effect of the PIEZO1 E756del variant on severe malaria susceptibility.
Medical & BiotechBirmingham Star

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a national multi-agency consortium of Genome Sequencing Laboratories laboratories established by the Government of India on December 30, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, initially, this consortium had 10 laboratories. Subsequently, the scope...
WorldNature.com

Cost effectiveness of pharmacogenetic-guided clozapine administration based on risk of HLA variants in Japan and the UK

Pharmacogenetics/pharmacogenomics have enabled the detection of risk of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) variants for clozapine-induced agranulocytosis/granulocytopenia (CIAG). To apply this evidence to the clinical setting, we compared the cost-effectiveness of the proposed “HLA-guided treatment schedule” and the “current schedule” being used in Japan and the United Kingdom (UK) (absolute neutrophil count (ANC) cutoff at 1500/mm3); in the “HLA-guided treatment schedules,” we considered a situation wherein the HLA test performed before clozapine initiation could provide “a priori information” by detecting patients harboring risk of HLA variants (HLA-B*59:01 and “HLA-B 158T/HLA-DQB1 126Q” for Japanese and Caucasian populations, respectively), a part of whom can then avoid CIAG onset (assumed 30% “prevention rate”). For the primary analysis, we estimated the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of “HLA-guided treatment schedule” and “current schedule” used in Japan and the UK, using a Markov model to calculate the cost and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) over a 10-year time period. Furthermore, as an explorative analysis, we simulated several situations with various ANC cutoffs (1000/mm3 and 500/mm3) and plotted the cost/QALYs for each option to identify the best, or estimate the next best candidate option applicable in actual clinical settings. The primary probabilistic analysis showed that the “HLA-guided treatment schedule” was more cost effective than the “current schedule”; the ICER was £20,995 and £21,373 for the Japanese and the UK populations, respectively. Additional simulation revealed that the treatment option of ANC cutoff at 500/mm3 without HLA screening was the most cost-effective option; however, several options may be candidates to break away from the “current schedule” of ANC cutoff at 1500/mm3. Owing to its cost-effectiveness, we propose such pharmacogenetic-guided/pharmacogenomic-guided clozapine treatment for use in the real-world setting, which provides key information for optimization of clinical guidelines for high-risk patients for gradual change of clozapine treatment schedule under the safety consideration.
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

Covid-19: Lambda variant not detected in SA yet - researchers

The Lambda variant has not been detected in South Africa yet. In Africa, it has only been detected in Egypt. There is no evidence that Lambda is the cause of the high death rate in Peru, researchers say. The Lambda variant sweeping through South America has not yet been detected...
Worldraleighnews.net

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Eight new research projects to explore COVID-19 variants of concern in Canada

Eight new research projects are getting underway in Canada to investigate COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs). These research projects span from investigating the social factors that may protect Indigenous peoples - or increase their vulnerability to - COVID-19 and VOCs, to the creation of a Canadian Wastewater Surveillance Database.
Cancerkhn.org

Research Roundup: Covid; Obesity; Cancer; TB; Cyclospora; Chikungunya

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. Seven to 9 months postacute COVID-19 infection, 39.0% of 410 adults still had symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a study yesterday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers included symptomatic outpatients in Geneva enrolled from Mar 18 to May 15, 2020. Of those who responded to follow-up at 7 to 9 months post-infection, 39.0% still had symptoms, of which half experienced one or two symptoms (27.6% and 26.4%, respectively). (7/7)
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Neglecting delays in outbreak response grossly underestimates epidemic severity

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For livestock diseases, like foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and swine flu, rapid culling and carcass disposal are well-established strategies for halting an outbreak and limiting its impact. However, even when infection is quickly detected delays in these interventions may permit pathogen transmission from infected farms. A team...

