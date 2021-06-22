Insilico Medicine gets $255 million to boost AI-powered R&D, announces a collaboration

From the moment cancer is diagnosed, the clock starts ticking. Early treatment can lead to better outcomes, but physicians must first choose a drug. It can take months to assess how the selected drug is working, which takes time away from another one that might be better. Biotechnology company Xilis aims to replace the drug selection guesswork with precision medicine technology that simultaneously assesses multiple therapies against a patient’s tumor, then predicts the ones that will work best. The startup is pressing forward with clinical trials, and it has raised $70 million for its research.