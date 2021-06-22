Cancel
Confronting gender bias in Nature’s journalism

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn external analysis of 15 years of stories finds men quoted more than twice as often as women. You have full access to this article via your institution. A consistent finding of researchers studying the news media is that women are quoted much less often than men. The Gender Gap Tracker (GGT), an automated system created by a team at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, has tracked seven Canadian news sites since October 2018 and found that 71% of interviewees quoted in articles were men (F. T. Asr et al. PLoS ONE 16, e0245533; 2021).

