IPMA-HR is now recruiting members to serve on committees and the Certification Advisory Board:. The committee is responsible for evaluating the nominations for the association’s annual Honorary Life Membership, the IPMA-HR Agency Awards for Excellence and to make recommendations to the Executive Council. The committee’s work is done through e-mail and a conference call after the Award's August 2nd Deadline. The committee has one conference call to develop its recommendations for the award winners. Members of the committee must be willing to review the documentation supporting the nominations.