The benefits of using garlic

Garlic is an edible bulb from the lily family which has been used for centuries as medicine by ancient cultures to treat asthma, digestive disorders and infections. Today garlic is known to have anti-inflammatory effects and may lower your risk for disease.

According to Michigan State University extension, garlic boasts several important nutrients like Selenium, Manganese, Vitamin B6, and sulfur. The minerals Selenium, Manganese, and Sulfur are said to play an important part in antioxidant functions. Garlic may also help to make Iron in our body readily available for use.

Garlic season runs from mid-summer through early fall but is found year-round in local grocers. When preparing to chop garlic, place the entire bulb on cutting board and set a heavy pot or bowl on top. Apply gentle pressure until the bulb separates. Press each separated bulb with the flat side of a knife until it gives. Garlic can also be purchased already minced and in powder form at local stores. The shelf life of these forms of garlic is longer than fresh bulbs.

Garlic can be used in raw salads, as topping on pizza and in many other recipes. Toss into casseroles, soups, gravies and sauces. Add to mash potatoes or cauliflower, spread on corn on the cob or mix into dips, hummus or sandwich spreads. Here is an easy recipe to use garlic. This healthy recipe comes from North Dakota State University Extension Service.

Garlic Butter Sauce

Ingredients

• ¼ c. butter or margarine

• 1 Tbsp. garlic powder

Directions

• Melt butter, add garlic powder. Serve warm.

• Makes four servings.

• Per serving: 115 calories, 12 grams (g) fat and 1.5 g carbohydrate