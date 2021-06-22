Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The benefits of using garlic

By Roshunda Terry Extension @ Your Service
Posted by 
Anson Record
Anson Record
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOEzK_0ac6qi9K00

Garlic is an edible bulb from the lily family which has been used for centuries as medicine by ancient cultures to treat asthma, digestive disorders and infections. Today garlic is known to have anti-inflammatory effects and may lower your risk for disease.

According to Michigan State University extension, garlic boasts several important nutrients like Selenium, Manganese, Vitamin B6, and sulfur. The minerals Selenium, Manganese, and Sulfur are said to play an important part in antioxidant functions. Garlic may also help to make Iron in our body readily available for use.

Garlic season runs from mid-summer through early fall but is found year-round in local grocers. When preparing to chop garlic, place the entire bulb on cutting board and set a heavy pot or bowl on top. Apply gentle pressure until the bulb separates. Press each separated bulb with the flat side of a knife until it gives. Garlic can also be purchased already minced and in powder form at local stores. The shelf life of these forms of garlic is longer than fresh bulbs.

Garlic can be used in raw salads, as topping on pizza and in many other recipes. Toss into casseroles, soups, gravies and sauces. Add to mash potatoes or cauliflower, spread on corn on the cob or mix into dips, hummus or sandwich spreads. Here is an easy recipe to use garlic. This healthy recipe comes from North Dakota State University Extension Service.

Garlic Butter Sauce

Ingredients

• ¼ c. butter or margarine

• 1 Tbsp. garlic powder

Directions

• Melt butter, add garlic powder. Serve warm.

• Makes four servings.

• Per serving: 115 calories, 12 grams (g) fat and 1.5 g carbohydrate

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Anson Record

Anson Record

165
Followers
297
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Soups#Salads#Michigan State University#Sulfur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Recipes
Related
NutritionMedical News Today

What are the health benefits and uses of almond flour?

Almond flour comes from ground almonds. It has a number of health benefits and contains lots of nutrients and vitamins, including vitamin E. Almond flour features in many baking and cooking recipes and is a popular gluten-free alternative to wheat flour. Making almond flour involves blanching almonds in boiling water,...
MilkMedical News Today

Coconut meat: Nutrition, benefits, risks, and uses

Coconut meat is the white, fleshy inside of a coconut. It has a sweet taste. Alongside coconut milk and oil, coconut meat has become a popular snack and ingredient in cooking, partly due to its many health benefits. People can eat coconut meat either fresh or dried. Coconut trees are...
NutritionOne Green Planet

10 Herbs And Spices With Powerful Health Benefits

Even though we usually use herbs and spices in small quantities within our recipes, they have powerful health effects. Each herb and spice contains its own unique combination of nutrients, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, cancer-fighting properties, vitamins, and minerals. Many of these herbs and spices have been used for their medicinal and healing abilities for centuries before we began incorporating them into our cooking. Keep reading to check out 10 herbs and spices you should start incorporating into your meals for ultimate health and vitality!
Public HealthPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Health Benefits Of Butter

The opinion on butter has changed drastically over the decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, as Harvard Public Health describes, the notion was essentially that all fat was bad. In 2014, the Wall Street Journal declared that butter was making a comeback, as consumers purchased more of it than margarine and began to understand that some fats are better than others. "In the '60s and '70s, before trans fats were really thought to be bad, we looked at margarine and said it was healthier because it didn't have as much saturated fat," stated food scientist Sean O'Keefe. "The opposite is the case today." Then, in 2018, according to The Guardian, some scientists began promoting high-fat diets, a view that public health officials warned was dangerous, even lethal.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Garlic’s curly counterpart: the scape

In order to get some inspiration for my dinners this week, I decided to venture out to the West Tisbury Farmers Market at the Ag Hall on a beautiful Wednesday morning. This venue is lovely, featuring more than 20 tents of local beauty products, pastries, breads, and most important for me, produce. There’s truly nothing better than a meal crafted with ingredients grown or made within a 15-mile radius of my kitchen.
WorkoutsAugusta Free Press

3 benefits of using disinfectant wipes on gym equipment to keep visitors safe

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you have ever worked out at the gym, then you know how many people use the machines for their fitness workouts. But imagine for a brief moment that you are using a piece of equipment that hasn’t been sterilized. You are now working out on a breeding ground of germs and bacteria that can make you sick and, in extreme cases, give you a life-threatening disease. Thankfully, there are effective ways of cleaning the safe equipment, and it’s practical.
HealthPosted by
GreenMatters

Cool and Refreshing: 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon water is an interesting beverage. They serve it at restaurants, and make specialized water bottles so that people can carry it around with them all day. Many are under the impression that by adding lemons to water, we are somehow making it more nutritious in some way. And while much of the science behind this theory is anecdotal at best, there are indications that one can derive at least health benefits from drinking lemon water.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Garlic Steamed Clams

Whether love is in the air, or you’re just hanging out with a good friend, we have the perfect dinner for two! Our Garlic Steamed Clams are seasoned to perfection! Plus, when you serve ’em up with a side of cheesy bread, we bet that no matter what the occasion, you’ll have a night to remember!
Food & Drinkstheherbalacademy.com

Garlic and Thyme Oxymel

Some of the best herbal preparations are the simplest—made with the ingredients you likely have sitting in your kitchen right now. This Garlic and Thyme Oxymel is one such preparation: easy to make, delicious, and perfect to tuck in the cupboard for just those times you need a little extra respiratory or immune support.
Seattle, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Falafel with Garlic Tahini Sauce

Sometimes, after a long night serving $200 dinners (see my article about tasting menus on page 12) I would stop at the Aladdin Gyro-cery, in Seattle's University District, for a cheap late-night meal. Inside, the aroma of heavily spiced chicken shawarma or beef gyros, are instantly enticing, however, the menu item I've ordered the most is the falafel. Crispy on the outside, fragrant and soft inside, stuffed in fluffy pita bread with a zingy tahini sauce, these vegetarian delights always satisfy. A spiced chickpea or fava bean fritter, falafels are found across the Middle East, with slight variations from region to region. In the recipe below, extra fresh herbs add a distinct flavor, and green interior, reminiscent of Egyptian style falafels.
RecipesMidland Reporter-Telegram

How and when to use garlic powder, a reliable seasoning that deserves respect

Garlic powder is essential in my cooking. The dried allium in some form - garlic powder, granulated garlic and garlic salt - has been part of my palate since I was a child enjoying my mother's recipes. Behind salt and pepper, it is the most used seasoning in my pantry even today. It's a constant when I want to prepare veggies for roasting, season the meat and flour for skillet-fried chicken or pork chops, or give pantry recipes an extra boost of flavor without needing to pull out a knife and cutting board to use fresh garlic cloves.
Recipesnotquitenigella.com

Maple Garlic Butter Parsnips

These maple roasted parsnips are the tastiest ways to cook parsnips. Parsnips are cut into batons and then rolled in a delicious mixture of maple syrup, butter, garlic and oil to create a tasty side dish!. Although these look like chips, they're not crispy, they're similar to roasted carrots in...
AgricultureLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Garlic harvest time

July is just around the corner, which means it is garlic harvest time. Garlic is a year-round crop that doubles in the garden as a vegetable and an ornamental, which means that even gardeners not wild about garlic in their cuisine, can integrate garlic in their landscape. All parts of...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

10 Best Substitutes For Garlic Powder

If you could only have access to one spice for the rest of your life, what is it and why would it be garlic powder? Next to salt and pepper, we're willing to bet that you reach for this particular ingredient more often than almost anything else in your spice cabinet, and it's pretty easy to see why. The spice, which is simply dehydrated garlic that has been ground up into a fine powder (via Gourmet Sleuth), is available at just about any grocery store, and for a low price at that. It packs an intense, concentrated garlicky flavor that works wonders on a number of dishes including soups, stews, and sauces. It can also be incorporated into a dry rub for meat, a seasoning for popcorn, and, of course, is the start player when making up a batch of delectable garlic bread to enjoy with a heaping plate of spaghetti.
Hair CareByrdie

Wheat Protein for Hair: Benefits and How to Use It

Hair damage has many sources: heat, bleaching, friction, chemical treatments - the list goes on. No matter what the cause, damaged hair often needs hydration and strengthening to be restored to (at least some of) its former glory. One ingredient that has both? Wheat protein. While wheat (and particularly gluten)...
NutritionDiscover Mag

Are Ultra-Processed Foods a Silent Killer?

Ask any nutritionist and they'll tell you that our health is a reflection of the lifestyle we lead and what we put on our plates. The food we eat not only satisfies our hunger. It also fuels our bodies with energy to carry on. In today’s fast-paced life, there's limited time to make elaborate home-cooked meals. It's no wonder that 80 percent of Americans' total calorie consumption is thought to come from store-bought foods and beverages. Many of these food items are considered ultra-processed, causing a growing rate of concern for human health among scientists.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Weight Losshealthcanal.com

4 Benefits Of Ginger For Weight Loss: How To Use It?

Ginger has a long history of use in alternative medicine and holistic therapies. Used for everything from improving digestion to relieving joint pain, this flavorful root is often referred to as a “superfood.” With its bold taste and intoxicating aroma, ginger is a culinary delight but it could have a surprising benefit. Some evidence suggests ginger may support weight loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy