New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Man Plead Guilty to his role in A Federal Drug Conspiracy

By Special to
L'Observateur
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on June 14, 2021, that Romalis Harris, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, pled guilty to a two-count Superseding Bill of Information. In Count 1, Harris is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Harris is charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).

