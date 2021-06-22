This Week’s Find: Chloethiel Woodard Smith-Designed Mid-Century Modern on the Eastern Shore
This Week's Find is a mid-century modern waterfront property on Maryland's Eastern Shore that exudes the architectural style of the late 1950s. Known at times as "Far Horizons" and the "Washburn Residence", the house was designed by prestigious architect Chloethiel Woodard Smith, known for running the largest woman-owned architecture firm in the country at one point and for laying the foundation for post-Urban Renewal Southwest DC. In the 1950s, Woodard Smith took on designing a series of private residences in the Maryland suburbs.dc.urbanturf.com