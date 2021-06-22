Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

This Week’s Find: Chloethiel Woodard Smith-Designed Mid-Century Modern on the Eastern Shore

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week's Find is a mid-century modern waterfront property on Maryland's Eastern Shore that exudes the architectural style of the late 1950s. Known at times as "Far Horizons" and the "Washburn Residence", the house was designed by prestigious architect Chloethiel Woodard Smith, known for running the largest woman-owned architecture firm in the country at one point and for laying the foundation for post-Urban Renewal Southwest DC. In the 1950s, Woodard Smith took on designing a series of private residences in the Maryland suburbs.

dc.urbanturf.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Mod#Eastern Shore#Far Horizons#Benson Mangold Exterior#Agent Aerials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
RetailVanity Fair

Inside L.A.’s Ultimate Mid-century Modern Home

In March 1954, Clarence “Buck” Stahl and Carlotta May Gates drove from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and got married in a chapel. They each worked in aviation (Buck in sales, Carlotta as a receptionist), had previous marriages, and were strapping, tall, and extremely good looking—California Apollonians out of central casting. Buck was 41, Carlotta, 24. Back home in L.A., as the newlyweds pondered their future, they became preoccupied with a promontory of land jutting out like the prow of a ship from Woods Drive in the Hollywood Hills, about 125 feet above Sunset Boulevard. It was as conspicuous as it was forbidding, visible from the couple’s house on nearby Hillside Avenue. “This lot was in pure view—every morning, every night,” Carlotta Stahl recalled. Locals called it Pecker Point, presumably because it was a prime makeout venue. For the Stahls, it became the blank screen on which they projected their dreams of a life together, a place to build a future, a family, and a house like no other.
Home & GardenRFT (Riverfront Times)

Hidden Inside This Black Box Is a Bright Mid-Century Modern Gem [PHOTOS]

Designed by architect Robert Schutt for himself, this 1965 black box hides a mid-century modern dream home. The dark exterior doesn’t even hint at the bright, warm home inside. With gleaming wood accented by clean lines and plenty of space to breathe, it's clear that a lot of thought was put into this design.
Home & GardenNBC Washington

Peek Inside: Mid-Century Modern House in DC Restored to Former Glory

From teardowns to pops-ups, new construction is happening all across the D.C. area. But there's something to be said for preserving history before it's all gone. "We lived in this neighborhood for 11 years and lived in a typical colonial, but really dreamed of living in a mid-century modern house," Marilyn Kitzes.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Anchor Your Space with a Mid-Century Modern Rug

Mid-century modern is an American design movement that emerged during the post-World War II period. The term “mid-century modern” was used to describe a design movement that began in the 1950s. The modern classicism movement has gained worldwide recognition. It is characterized by clean lines and minimal construction. A lot...
Beauty & Fashionatomic-ranch.com

Set the Scene for a Mid Century Modern Garden Party

The weather is warm, we’re finally gathering again—now is the perfect time to throw a Mid Century-inspired garden party. Imagine a lively color palette, the clinking of ice in vintage glasses, and the happy sounds of guests conversing. “The Mid Century aesthetic never goes out of style,” observes Ruby Lane...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

A Morrow Mid-Century Modern Hidden Among the Trees

Ben Dombar may be best known for his work as an apprentice under Frank Lloyd Wright, but the Cincinnati architect charted his own path in the Queen City, designing homes that blended seamlessly into the often-tricky-to-work-with Ohio topography. His builds make heavy use of the surrounding nature—see, for instance, this Clifton home, which was on the market last year. This Mid-Century Modern masterpiece in Morrow is no major departure from the Wright formula, but its individuality shines through in the details.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Ideas Turning Rooms into High End Home Interiors

Here are home staging tips and modern interior decorating ideas that help create a high-end look in rooms. Check out the Lushome collection of elegant interior designs showing beautiful ways of making homes look chic on a small budget. Simple and relatively cheap ideas can transform any room and bring timeless elegance into your home.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

This Architect-Designed Mid-Century Modern House Is One of the Best in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Designed by architect J. Robert Green, this stylish home combines the best elements of the mid-century era with the open spaces and clean lines of sleek Japanese design. A calming Japanese garden greets guests in the courtyard of the front of the house and the house welcomes them with wide-open space and a vaulted two-story living room and atrium where a wall of windows keeps the house bright and airy.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

sbmidmod Brings Mid-Century Style to Santa Barbara

An appealing array of home furnishings and artful objects — featuring the mid-century modern motifs of clean lines, bright colors, organic and geometric shapes, bold patterns, mixed textures, and contrasting materials — are on display at sbmidmod, a new addition to the Funk Zone. Located on Anacapa Street next to the popular Mony’s Mexican restaurant, this eclectic retail space showcases the timeless appeal of the design style.
Interior Designwomanaroundtown.com

5 Ways To Create An Interior Modern Design For Your Sanctuary

Homes are indeed our personal sanctuary. The moment we step into our homes, we bid adieu to all our stress and hassles and get ready to unwind and relax. This is why modern interior design gives a lot of significance to comfort and functionality, making sure that our homes are practical and inviting in addition to being beautiful.
Home & Gardenatomic-ranch.com

Celebrate the Great Outdoors with Mid Century Exteriors

It’s been a more than a year since the global pandemic forced us all to get a lot more acquainted with our own backyards. And, the truth is, I bet for most of us there’s no going back. Whether it’s with dinner on the barbecue, coffee on the deck or...
Home & Gardenlookout.co

Lovely mid-century home available now in Santa Cruz’s Banana Belt

Tucked away in Santa Cruz’s Banana Belt is this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2 baths lovely mid-century influenced home. 2/ 7 (Kate Falconer Photography) (Kate Falconer Photography) (Kate Falconer Photography) 5/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) 6/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) 7/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) The updated kitchen is a joy to...
Southern Shores, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Century plant blooms in Southern Shores

Off of 13th Avenue in Southern Shores, a few houses down on the left, you can find the beautifully maintained and artfully landscaped home of Dan and Cat Osman. Among the colors of their front gardened yard lies a rather large and now-blooming plant – a century plant – standing around 13 feet tall.
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Tudor with a Magic Backyard

This 1930 Tudor in the center of Madison Valley is whimsical both inside and out. Vintage details like archways and built-ins are in harmony with newer cozy nooks. Even with its updates, it’s remarkably well-preserved after 90-plus years—increasingly rare as newer design trends like open-concept floor plans and recessed lighting have come and gone.
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

On-Trend Urban

Downtown living naturally encourages an urban industrial aesthetic, and this gourmet kitchen perfectly encapsulates the cutting-edge style – modernity comes forth with a sleek design, sober hues, stainless-steel appliances, and practical storage solutions. Dreamy quartz countertops cover a whole slew of slab-style drawers, which are smartly placed below eye level to maintain simple sightlines; matching slab cabinet doors, crafted from the same custom stained white oak, provide additional space for storing cookware. Just feet from the roomy island and its apron-front sink, a separate beverage center with a secondary sink and ice maker is at the ready should company arrive. Attention-grabbing design elements, from the forged steel tile backsplash to the hanging lights outfitted with exposed light bulbs, were carefully chosen to ensure cohesion with the ceiling’s exposed pipelines, ventilation, and beams to reinforce the room’s urban industrial look.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Create A Natural Decor In Your Living Room?

The natural atmospheres are among those that you prefer at the moment in the world of decoration. It must be said that by playing with plant fibers, it is quite easy to create a warm and fresh decor, ideal for resting at home in any season. Today, we invite you...
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Brush House by Leeton Pointon Architects + Interiors

Brush House is an inspiring concrete residence located in Melbourne, Australia, designed in 2020 by Leeton Pointon Architects + Interiors. Brush house sits on the corner of a typical Melbourne suburban block. The siting explores an alternate subdivision pattern where front and rear gardens meld into a continuous expansive landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy