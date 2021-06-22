Cancel
Donavan Brazier, reigning world champion, fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at 800 meters

Marconews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The fourth day of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials featured possibly the biggest shocker thus far. Reigning world champion and American record-holder Donavan Brazier finished last in the 800-meter men's final Monday and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old Brazier finished the race in 1:47.88 – more than four seconds behind the winner, Clayton Murphy, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

