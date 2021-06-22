Parents speak out as RSV cases spike in the US post-COVID-19 pandemic

(NEW YORK) -- When Charlie and Makayla Hardin's infant son Moxxon began to experience symptoms like a runny nose and cough, they thought he had a typical cold. The Hardins, of Amarillo, Texas, did not expect Moxxon, the youngest of their four children, to be diagnosed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that could be dangerous to young children, cases of which typically spike in the United States in the fall and winter, during flu season.