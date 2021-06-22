Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Three siblings get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of global trials in young children

WBAL Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JEFFERSON, La.) -- Three American siblings have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as part of global clinical trials for young children. Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, both got the initial shot on Monday at Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans. Their older sister, 6-year-old Ellie Bui, got her first dose earlier this month.

www.wbal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#American#Ochsner Medical Center#Abc News#Covid#German#Fda#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencebiospace.com

COVID-19 News: Pfizer to Request EUA in Young Kids and More

It’s a busy news day for COVID-19-related stories. Read on for more. Pfizer to Request EUA for COVID-19 for Kids Age 5-11 by Fall. Alejandra Gurtman, vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer recently said that the company expects to request emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 by September or October. It has been granted EUA for people 12 years and older.
Public Healthkjzz.org

Young Adults Most Reluctant To Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Experts say a 70% to 90% vaccination rate is needed for herd immunity, especially as more infectious COVID-19 variants take hold. Yet shots-in-arms are stalling or falling off in many states, including Arizona. Now, a new CDC survey looks at the groups least likely to move the needle. Only 34%...
KidsSentinel

Please get your children vaccinated against COVID-19

As the summer season begins this year, there are many promising developments in our ongoing battle against COVID-19. As cases and hospitalization rates continue to fall and restrictive measures are being relaxed, many of us are undoubtedly looking forward to this summer after over a year of lockdowns and masks. One group that is certainly excited for summer are Maryland’s children. Whether it be going back to summer camp or enjoying the local pool, many activities that children often look forward to during summer time will be happening this year. I encourage you to let your children enjoy this summer but I have one request: please vaccinate your children against COVID-19.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Cancersurvivornet.com

Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors Are Reluctant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine; What Survivors Need to Know About the Vaccine

A new study shows that cancer survivors diagnosed as adolescents or young adults (aged 15 – 39) are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People battling cancer may have a blunted immune system due to cancer treatments, making them more susceptible to COVID-19. The pandemic has changed surgery and hospital protocols, which can impact cancer survivors and fighters.
Public Healthktwb.com

Sanofi, GSK get Indian approval for late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said on Thursday. France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK in May kicked off global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the...
Public HealthPost-Bulletin

Mayo Clinic COVID-19 vaccine platform enters clinical trials

A new COVID-19 vaccine platform developed by Mayo Clinic researchers is entering phase one of clinical trials. If it reaches the market, the single-cycle novel vaccine vector is expected to produce a greater immune response and a more effective barrier against COVID-19 than current vaccine options, according to Dr. Michael Barry, director of Mayo Clinic's Vector and Vaccine Engineering Laboratory.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results in Phase 3 Data

The therapy demonstrated an efficacy of 65.2% against the Delta variant. Ocugen, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies, recently announced positive results from a phase 3 study of their COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN. The therapy was co-developed with Bharat Biotech, a vaccine and bio-therapeutics research and...
IndustryPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Pfizer Sees Waning Immunity From Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong...

Comments / 1

Community Policy