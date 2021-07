My immediate reaction upon reading of the proposed plan to rezone the Missoulian’s building was, “Oh no! Not more people in Missoula!” but then I came to my senses. As the recent “heat dome” and our coming wildfires should make clear, parts of the U.S. are rapidly becoming uninhabitable. More and more climate “refugees” from both the U.S. itself and elsewhere are inevitable. What is indisputable is that our worship of “growth” is the motor driving the climate crisis. To use that term in a positive way at this stage of history is repugnant.