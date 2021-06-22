Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath County, OR

Another Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs Off the Streets- Klamath County

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 17 days ago

On June 19, 2021, at approximately 7:16 P.M. an OSP Trooper from the Klamath Falls Area Command stopped a vehicle for failure to drive within its lane on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 264. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.

gorgenewscenter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Trooper#The Oregon State Police#The Medford Offices Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy