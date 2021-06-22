Another Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs Off the Streets- Klamath County
On June 19, 2021, at approximately 7:16 P.M. an OSP Trooper from the Klamath Falls Area Command stopped a vehicle for failure to drive within its lane on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 264. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.gorgenewscenter.com