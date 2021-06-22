Second Round of Washington State Redistricting Commission Public Outreach Meeting for Residents of the 3rd and 6th Congressional District
The Washington State Redistricting Commission has scheduled a second round of public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps. What: Second Round Public Outreach Meeting – Congressional Districts #3 and #6. The 3rd Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 17, 18, 49, most of...gorgenewscenter.com