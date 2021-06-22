Cancel
Bee-impersonating flies show pollinator potential

Science Daily
 17 days ago

A tiny bee imposter, the syrphid fly, may be a big help to some gardens and farms, new research from Washington State University shows. An observational study in Western Washington found that out of more than 2,400 pollinator visits to flowers at urban and rural farms about 35% of were made by flies -- most of which were the black-and-yellow-striped syrphid flies, also called hover flies. For a few plants, including peas, kale and lilies, flies were the only pollinators observed. Overall, bees were still the most common, accounting for about 61% of floral visits, but the rest were made by other insects and spiders.

www.sciencedaily.com
#Pollinators#Beetles#Fly#Biodiversity#Wsu#Food Webs
