Bee-impersonating flies show pollinator potential

June 21 through 27 is a week devoted to celebrating our pollinators. Often, we think that the honey bees out there do all the work. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) three quarters of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. “Some scientists, according to NRCS estimate that one out of three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, birds, bats, beetles, and other insects”. Without these pollinators our food choices would be slim and we would no longer be able to bite into a juicy peach, savor that first ripe tomato or gasp, have chocolate. We must protect these treasures to ensure we have access to good and nutritious food.