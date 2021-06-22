Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Analysing volcanoes to predict their awakening

Science Daily
 17 days ago

What causes an eruption? Why do some volcanoes erupt regularly, while others remain dormant for thousands of years? A team of geologists and geophysicists, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has reviewed the literature on the internal and external mechanisms that lead to a volcanic eruption. Analyzing the thermo-mechanics of deep volcanic processes and magma propagation to the surface, together with magma chemistry, the geologists determined that most of the magma rising from depth actually does not cause a volcanic eruption. They also show that older volcanoes tend to produce less frequent, but larger and more dangerous eruptions. Their findings, published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, will help refine models of volcanic processes to reduce the impact of volcanic eruptions on the more than 800 million people living near active volcanoes.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcanoes#Chemistry#The University Of Geneva#Unige#American#The University Of Bologna#Magma#Nagoya University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Earth Science
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Environmentearth.com

Why are volcanoes in Indonesia so dangerous?

The Indonesian island chain was created by volcanism caused by one of Earth’s plates sliding beneath another. The Indonesian islands themselves are the tops of volcanoes rising from the ocean. Magma produced by volcanoes varies greatly in composition, depending on the Earth’s mantle at the location where the magma is...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
Visual Artdesignboom.com

Iceland Volcano Lookout Point

Hverfjall in northern Iceland is tephra cone or “tuff ring” volcano. Located to the east of Mývatn volcanic lake, the volcanic explosion crater is 1 km wide and roughly 140 meters deep and is a popular hiking destination. Visitors can easily access many parts of the crater via public hiking trails, where its ridges can reach 200 meters high.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Giant eruption of Costa Rica volcano

A volcano in northwest Costa Rica erupted on Monday, spewing an enormous column of smoke into the air in what could be its biggest outburst in years, authorities said. The Rincon de la Vieja volcano's nearly three-minute eruption in the early hours of the day belched a column of smoke almost two kilometers (1.2 miles) high, depositing ash on surrounding areas but causing no damage or injuries. The volcano, whose eruption did not trigger any immediate evacuations, is situated in a national park in Guanacaste province some 200 kilometers from the capital, San Jose. "It was a pretty energetic eruption," said Maarten de Moor, a specialist at the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).
Europesciencecodex.com

Eruption of the Laacher See volcano redated

The eruption of the Laacher See volcano in the Eifel, a low mountain range in western Germany, is one of Central Europe's largest eruptions over the past 100,000 years. The eruption ejected around 20 cubic kilometers of tephra and the eruption column is believed to have reached at least 20 kilometers in height, comparable to the Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines in 1991. Technical advances in combination with tree remains buried in the course of the eruption now enabled an international research team to accurately date the event. Accordingly, the eruption of the Laacher See volcano occurred 13,077 years ago and thus 126 years earlier than previously assumed. This sheds new light on the climate history of the entire North Atlantic and European region and requires an adaptation of the European climate archives. "We can now precisely date a drop in temperature at the end of the last glacial period, so that the information coincides with that observed from the Greenland Ice Sheet cores," said Dr. Frederick Reinig, a dendrochronologist at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz (JGU). An international research team with experts in archeology, climatology, ecology, radiocarbon dating, and volcanology was involved in this study. The research results were published in the renowned scientific journal Nature.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa says newly discovered ‘weird’ planet with ‘unknown’ atmosphere is remarkably similar to Earth

A ‘weird’ planet recently discovered has excited scientists in their hunt for extraterrestial life.Researchers from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of New Mexico discovered exoplanet TOI-1231 b orbiting an M dwarf star – otherwise known as a red dwarf.Scientists were able to characterise that star, and measure both the radius and the mass of TOI-1231 b. This then gave them the necessary data to calculate density, and hypothesise what the atmosphere is made of.The planet, a temperate sub-Neptune sized body with a 24-day orbit, is eight times closer to its star than the Earth is to the...
AstronomyScience Daily

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers -- working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong...
AstronomyScience Daily

Reducing the melting of Greenland ice cap using solar geoengineering?

Injecting sulphur into the stratosphere to reduce solar radiation and stop the Greenland ice cap from melting. An interesting scenario, but not without risks. Climatologists from the University of Liège have looked into the matter and have tested one of the scenarios put forward using the MAR climate model developed at the University of Liège. The results are mixed and have been published in the journal The Cryosphere.
Volcano, HIWest Hawaii Today

Volcano Watch — Volcanoes in Canada, eh?

Happy Canada Day/Bonne Fête du Canada! While some past “Volcano Watch” articles have had a July 4 theme for the USA, this year we’re taking the opportunity to ensure readers know that our neighbors to the north have volcanoes, too—including potentially active ones. On the island of Hawaiʻi, residents are...
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Seismic monitoring of permafrost uncovers trend likely related to warming

Seismic waves passing through the ground near Longyearbyen in the Adventdalen valley, Svalbard, Norway have been slowing down steadily over the past three years, most likely due to permafrost warming in the Arctic valley. The trend, reported in a new study published in Seismological Research Letters, demonstrates how seismic monitoring can be used to track permafrost stability under global climate change. The study is part of a focus section in an upcoming issue of the journal on Arctic and Antarctic seismology.
AstronomyScience Daily

Nova explosions alone cannot explain amount of lithium in current universe

A new study of lithium production in a classical nova found a production rate of only a couple of percent that seen in other examples. This shows that there is a large diversity within classical novae and implies that nova explosions alone cannot explain the amount of lithium seen in the current Universe. This is an important result for understanding both the explosion mechanism of classical novae and the overall chemical evolution of the Universe.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

To predict underwater volcano eruptions, scientist looks at images from space

A new study suggests sea discoloration data obtained from satellite images as a novel criterion in predicting if eruption looms for an underwater volcano. There have been frequent eruptions of submarine volcanoes in recent years. The past two years alone recorded the explosions of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, White Island in New Zealand, and Nishinoshima Island in Japan. Observing signs of volcanic unrest is crucial in providing life-saving information and ensuring that air and maritime travel are safe in the area.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Without strong mitigation measures, climate change will increase temperature-attributable mortality in Europe

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) Various studies have suggested that global warming will lead to a decrease in cold-attributable mortality and an increase in deaths caused by heat. Now, a new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has concluded that, if strong mitigation measures are not implemented immediately, overall temperature-related mortality in Europe will increase in the coming decades. According to the new study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, the decline in cold-attributable deaths will not offset the expected rapid increase in heat-related mortality.
SciencePhys.org

Research extends length of glacier and snowline analysis

The timeline for end-of-summer-snowline measurements in New Zealand's Southern Alps has been extended in new research by the University of Otago and Victoria University of Wellington. The findings provide a broader picture of the recession of New Zealand glaciers and snow fields during a period of considerable climate change. From...
The Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
WildlifePhys.org

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy