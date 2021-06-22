Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Future of perovskite solar cells shines a little brighter

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. Solar cells, which convert sunlight to electricity, have long been part of the global vision for renewable energy. Although individual cells are very small, when upscaled to modules, they can be used to charge batteries and power lights. If laid side-by-side, they could, one day, be the primary energy source for buildings. But the solar cells currently on the market utilize silicon, which makes them expensive to fabricate when compared to more traditional power sources.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perovskite Solar Cell#Solar Cells#Solar Cell Efficiency#Oist#Nano Energy#Fapbi3#Fai#Research Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Economytechxplore.com

A high-energy density and long-life initial-anode-free lithium battery

Lithium-metal batteries (LMBs), an emerging type of rechargeable lithium-based batteries made of solid-state metal instead of lithium-ions, are among the most promising high-energy-density rechargeable battery technologies. Although they have some advantageous characteristics, these batteries have several limitations, including a poor energy density and safety-related issues. In recent years, researchers have...
IndustryNewswise

Cutting Through Noise for Better Solar Cells

Newswise — As society moves towards a renewable energy future, it’s crucial that solar panels convert light into electricity as efficiently as possible. Some state-of-the-art solar cells are close to the theoretical maximum of efficiency—and physicists from the University of Utah and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin have figured out a way to make them even better.In a new study, physicists used a technique known as cross-correlation noise spectroscopy to measure miniscule fluctuations in electrical current flowing between materials inside silicon solar cells. The researchers identified crucial electrical noise signals that are completely invisible to conventional noise-measuring methods. They were also able to pinpoint the likely physical processes causing the noise, which often results in a loss of energy and lower efficiency.
ChemistryPhys.org

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

Miniaturization is rapidly reshaping the field of biochemistry, with emerging technologies such as microfluidics and "lab-on-a-chip" devices taking the world by storm. Chemical reactions that were normally conducted in flasks and tubes can now be carried out within tiny water droplets not larger than a few millionths of a liter. Particularly, in droplet-array sandwiching techniques, such tiny droplets are orderly laid out on two parallel flat surfaces opposite to each other. By bringing the top surface close enough to the bottom one, each top droplet makes contact with the opposite bottom droplet, exchanging chemicals and transferring particles or even cells. In quite a literal way, these droplets can act as small reaction chambers or cell cultures, and they can also fulfill the role of liquid-handling tools such as pipettes but on a much smaller scale.
ChemistryScience Daily

Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

'Heavy fermions' are an appealing theoretical way to produce quantum entangled phenomena, but until recently have been observed mostly in dangerously radioactive compounds. Researchers have now shown it is possible to make heavy fermions in subtly modified graphene, which is much cheaper and safer. FULL STORY. Rare-earth compounds have fascinated...
PhysicsPhys.org

Quantum laser turns energy loss into gain

Scientists at KAIST have fabricated a laser system that generates highly interactive quantum particles at room temperature. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Photonics, could lead to a single microcavity laser system that requires lower threshold energy as its energy loss increases. The system, developed by KAIST physicist Yong-Hoon...
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
ChemistryPhys.org

Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications. Unfortunately, owing to the way COFs are usually obtained, these properties are not very pronounced, resulting in unstable, low-crystallinity solids with limited porosity.
PhysicsAPS physics

Evaporation of Binary-Mixture Liquid Droplets: The Formation of Picoliter Pancakelike Shapes

Small multicomponent droplets are of increasing importance in a plethora of technological applications ranging from the fabrication of self-assembled hierarchical patterns to the design of autonomous fluidic systems. While often far away from equilibrium, involving complex and even chaotic flow fields, it is commonly assumed that in these systems with small drops surface tension keeps the shapes spherical. Here, studying picoliter volatile binary-mixture droplets of isopropanol and 2-butanol, we show that the dominance of surface tension forces at small scales can play a dual role: Minute variations in surface tension along the interface can create Marangoni flows that are strong enough to significantly deform the drop, forming micron-thick pancakelike shapes that are otherwise typical of large puddles. We identify the conditions under which these flattened shapes form and explain why, universally, they relax back to a spherical-cap shape toward the end of drop lifetime. We further show that the formation of pancakelike droplets suppresses the “coffee-ring” effect and leads to uniform deposition of suspended particles. The quantitative agreement between theory and experiment provides a predictive capability to modulate the shape of tiny droplets with implications in a range of technologies from fabrication of miniature optical lenses to coating, printing, and pattern deposition.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers statistically analyze small-scale magnetic reconnections

Dr. Xue Zhike's group from Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences statistically studied six small-scale magnetic reconnections for the first time using the high-resolution data obtained by the 1-meter New Vacuum Solar Telescope (NVST) at the Fuxian Solar Observatory of Yunnan Observatories. The findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal.
MathematicsPhys.org

Machine learning cracks the oxidation states of crystal structures

Chemical elements make up pretty much everything in the physical world. As of 2016, we know of 118 elements, all of which can be found categorized in the famous periodic table that hangs in every chemistry lab and classroom. Each element in the periodic table appears as a one-, two-letter...
CancerThe Jewish Press

TAU Nanotech Development to Enable Body to Produce ‘Healthy’ Electric Current

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body’s tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body’s natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Researchers in Spain and Turkey project 22%-efficient UMG solar cell

Silicon purified metallurgically through the ‘FerroSolar' process has been shown to achieve, on a conventional production line, up to 20.76% efficiency in multicrystalline cells made with upgraded metallurgical-grade (UMG) silicon. Such devices also significantly reduce the cost of purification and the environmental impact of manufacturing modules, which can have a 25% lower carbon footprint as a result.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Latest ‘Solar cell efficiency tables’ include LONGi records for N-type TOPCon and HJT cells based on a commercial size silicon wafe

With solar continuing its march toward becoming a mainstream source of energy, cell efficiency is now an increasingly crucial factor. The application of high-efficiency and high-performance PV modules generates more energy using a limited area, reduces the cost of PV power generation systems and creates diverse application scenarios. LONGi is...
Industrypv-magazine.com

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance

The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 58 of Solar cell efficiency tables in Progress in Photovoltaics. “In Version 58, we report 10 new results largely since January 2021,” Green told pv magazine. “Those of most...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Mixing it up: A low-cost way to make efficient, stable perovskite solar cells at commercial scale

A key component of next-generation solar panels can be created without expensive, high-temperature fabrication methods, demonstrating a pathway to large scale, low-cost manufacturing for commercial applications. Nickel oxide (NiO) is used as an inexpensive hole-transport layer in perovskite solar cells because of its favorable optical properties and long-term stability. Making...
Solar Powerarxiv.org

Optimized Design of Silicon Heterojunction Solar Cells for Field Operating Conditions

Solar modules are currently characterized at standard test conditions (STC), defined at 1000W/m2 and 25 °C. However, solar modules in actual outdoor operating conditions typically operate at lower illumination and higher temperature than STC, which significantly affects their performance ratio (average harvesting efficiency over efficiency in STC). Silicon heterojunction (SHJ) technology displays both good temperature coefficient and good low-illumination performances, leading to outstanding performance ratios. We investigate here SHJ solar cells that use a-SiCx(n) layer as front doped layer with different carbon contents under different climates conditions. Adding carbon increases transparency but also resistive losses at room temperature (compared with carbon-free layers), leading to a significant decrease in efficiency at STC. We demonstrate that despite this difference at STC, the difference in energy harvesting efficiency is much smaller in all investigated climates. Furthermore, we show that a relative gain of 0.4 to 0.8 percent in harvesting efficiency is possible by adding a certain content of carbon in the front (n) layer, compared with carbon-free cells optimized for STC.
IndustryScience Now

Efficient and stable inverted perovskite solar cells with very high fill factors via incorporation of star-shaped polymer

Stabilizing high-efficiency perovskite solar cells (PSCs) at operating conditions remains an unresolved issue hampering its large-scale commercial deployment. Here, we report a star-shaped polymer to improve charge transport and inhibit ion migration at the perovskite interface. The incorporation of multiple chemical anchor sites in the star-shaped polymer branches strongly controls the crystallization of perovskite film with lower trap density and higher carrier mobility and thus inhibits the nonradiative recombination and reduces the charge-transport loss. Consequently, the modified inverted PSCs show an optimal power conversion efficiency of 22.1% and a very high fill factor (FF) of 0.862, corresponding to 95.4% of the Shockley-Queisser limited FF (0.904) of PSCs with a 1.59-eV bandgap. The modified devices exhibit excellent long-term operational and thermal stability at the maximum power point for 1000 hours at 45°C under continuous one-sun illumination without any significant loss of efficiency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy