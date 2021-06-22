Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Venomous caterpillar has strange biology

Science Daily
 17 days ago

The venom of a caterpillar, native to South East Queensland, shows promise for use in medicines and pest control, Institute for Molecular Bioscience researchers say. The Doratifera vulnerans is common to large parts of Queensland's south-east and is routinely found in Toohey Forest Park on Brisbane's southside. Dr Andrew Walker...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillars#Venomous#Biotechnology#Doratifera#York University#University Of Vienna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalshngnews.com

Natural Connections: A heat wave makes the caterpillars grow

The temperature on the bank in Cable read 94 degrees when I returned from a field trip on June 4. It was only a short walk from the air-conditioned van to the dark, cool lobby of the Museum, but the heat shimmered and blazed beyond its usual Northwoods intensity. “I...
WildlifePhys.org

Genetic immune response of Florida corals to rapidly-spreading disease

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is the first to document what coral genes are doing in response to a disease that is rapidly killing corals throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The findings can help to better understand coral immune system as new diseases emerge as the ocean warm.
AnimalsThe News Guard

Zoo wakes up 500 caterpillar for trip to the coast

It’s Pollinator Week, and at the Oregon Zoo’s butterfly conservation lab, naptime is over for hundreds of the zoo’s​ tiniest residents. Zoo conservationists are rousing more than 500 Oregon silverspot larvae from their winter dormancy this month, transferring the very hungry caterpillars into protective containers, where they are currently munching on fresh leaves following a 7-month snooze.
AnimalsNorth Country Public Radio

Hungry caterpillars invade the Northeast, munching through the forests

This story originally aired on Vermont Public Radio. You can find the original piece, here. The emergence of the 17-year cicadas has dominated bug news of late, but in the northeastern parts of the U.S. and Canada, another cyclical menace has emerged that has the potential to do more lasting damage.
Animalscapecoddaily.com

Poisonous Caterpillars Expand Territory as Tick Problems Persist

HYANNIS – Brown-tail moth caterpillars that are native to the coastline of Maine and Cape Cod have been expanding their territory this year. The insects have been seen across all 16 counties of Maine. Contact with the caterpillars has been known to cause skin rashes and even breathing problems in rare cases. The… .
AnimalsCapital Journal

Thistle caterpillar sightings come early

There have been multiple reports of thistle caterpillars showing up on Canada thistle. Although thistle caterpillars are normally first observed in July or August, it is possible for them to appear earlier if weather conditions are favorable. The adults of this insect are the Painted Lady butterfly, which overwinter in...
AnimalsRiver Falls Journal

Singing praise for caterpillars, so go look for some

The Museum’s new office manager, Hayley Matanowski poked her head in the office door as I was firing up my computer for the day. On the cool concrete patio were two moths with pink-and-white striped wings and fuzzy yellow bodies. As we each scooped one up for relocation, I noticed that even their legs were covered in pink fuzz.
AnimalsNature.com

When caterpillars are sweet for a fungus

Microorganisms can manipulate their hosts to ensure their own survival and spread. For example, plant pathogens such as viruses often manipulate the behaviour of insect vectors. The fungus Fusarium verticillioides is an opportunistic plant pathogen and often occurs together with the sugarcane borer, Diatraea saccharalis; however, little is known about this association beyond that the fungus can enter plants through lesions caused by the caterpillars. Franco et al. now show that the fungus influences caterpillar and moth behaviour through volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to further its spread.
WildlifeScience Daily

How plants compensate symbiotic microbes

"Equal pay for equal work," a motto touted by many people, turns out to be relevant to the plant world as well. According to new research by Stanford University ecologists, plants allocate resources to their microbial partners in proportion to how much they benefit from that partnership. "The vast majority...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Very hungry caterpillars have come to town

CONWAY — Chomp, chomp, chomp. That’s what I imagine I hear as I walk into my yard on a warm summer night. The sound is somewhere between the crackle of a distant campfire and the dripping of gentle rain on spring leaves. It is neither of those things. It is...
ChemistryScience Daily

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

"Droplet-array sandwiching" is a liquid-handling technique in which tiny droplet pairs laid out on opposite surfaces are mixed by bringing the surfaces together. However, this approach is limited to batch operations involving all droplets. Recently, scientists from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, found a way to electrically control the height of individual droplets, allowing them to select which droplet pairs should merge. Their method could replace manual tools such as pipettes and speed up drug screening.
AnimalsTime Out Global

Toxic caterpillars are infesting London’s trees

You might think that furry caterpillars are some of the more cute and cuddly insects out there. Not these ones. If you’ve noticed a load of white, long-haired caterpillars on the trunks of the capital’s trees, stay clear. They may well be oak processionary moth caterpillars, and they’re pretty toxic.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover unreported plant structure

Discovery came after decades of scientific scrutiny missed it. For many, the Thale cress, or Arabidopsis thaliana, is little more than a roadside weed, but the plant has a long history of assisting researchers in understanding how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the...
WildlifeFuturity

Chestnut leaf molecule disarms staph bacteria

A molecule extracted from European chestnut tree leaves has the power to neutralize dangerous, drug-resistant staph bacteria, a new study shows. Researchers dubbed the molecule Castaneroxy A, after the genus of the European chestnut, Castanea. The use of chestnut leaves in traditional folk remedies in rural Italy inspired the research.
WildlifeScience Daily

Researchers overcome winking, napping pigs to prove brain test works

University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. If you've ever been to an eye doctor, there's a good chance you've felt the sudden puff of air to the eye that constitutes a traditional test for glaucoma. It's no one's favorite experience, but the puff is non-invasive and harmless.
AnimalsScience Daily

How a large cat deity helps people to share space with leopards in India

A new study led by WCS-India documents how a big cat deity worshipped by Indigenous Peoples facilitates coexistence between humans and leopards. The study, published in a special issue of the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science: Human-Wildlife Dynamics called Understanding Coexistence with Wildlife documents how the Indigenous Warli people of Maharashtra, India, worship Waghoba, a leopard/tiger deity to gain protection from leopards, and how they have lived side-by-side with them for centuries (formerly tigers, too). The researchers have identified over 150 shrines dedicated to worshipping Waghoba. The researchers note that while there are still negative interactions with leopards such as livestock depredation, they are likely to be more accepted under the institution of Waghoba.
Milton, VTwillistonobserver.com

Gypsy moth caterpillars are devastating this year

Milton resident Lynne Manley had heard talk of a caterpillar issue, but hadn’t noticed anything herself — until one day when she looked up at a shocking view. The Manleys own most of Arrowhead Mountain, which has been in the family for generations. Now, an almost perfect line cuts across the view of the mountain, separating the lush greenery below from a barren brown landscape on top.
ScienceEurekAlert

Cell biology -- Masters of synapse modulation

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich researchers have shown how RNA-binding proteins modulate synaptic responses that mediate the transmission of nerve cell impulses. Cells in the central nervous system possess a high degree of flexibility, which enables them to adapt to fluctuating demands and respond to changing patterns of neuronal activity. This...
Vermont Stateccenterdispatch.com

Vermont caterpillar infestation likely to continue next year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An infestation of gypsy moth caterpillars that are defoliating trees in parts of Vermont this summer is expected to continue next year, according to Vermont state entomologist Judy Rosovsky. Experts say the lack of aerial surveillance and spraying last year due to the coronavirus pandemic combined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy