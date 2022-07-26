ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years  — and the little ones are too cute.

The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their son and daughter ever since.

"We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” the former America’s Got Talent host exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. "I always want what’s best for my children.”

The California native told Us one year prior that Carey was still his “homegirl.” The comedian gushed, “[She] always will be. Whatever she does, that’s Mariah Carey. She can do no wrong in my book.”

The actor also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa . Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful in February 2017 and December, respectively, while the DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.

“Welcome to the world,” De La Rosa wrote via Instagram at the time, two months after revealing Cannon’s paternity .

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” the entrepreneur wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you — is for YOU! You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

De La Rosa previously wrote that she “reconnected” with Cannon in 2020. "Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn't a bs 'love' story, it's a REAL story," she told her Instagram followers. "His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of 'labels' and 'ownership.'"

That same month, Us confirmed that model Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Cannon’s seventh child . While celebrating Father’s Day , the mom-to-be posted an Instagram Story photo of the rapper cradling her budding belly.

The duo's baby boy died at 5 months old of a brain tumor in December 2021. Scott was "amazing" during the tragedy, Cannon told his audience members at the time, saying, "[She's] the strongest woman I've ever seen. We never had an argument. She was emotional when she needed to be but always was the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

In January 2022, Cannon made headlines for hosting a baby shower with Bre Tiesi . He confirmed on his talk show the following day that his eighth child was on the way , his first with the model. The pair welcomed their little one, a baby boy, in July of that year.

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots of Cannon’s children and their mothers over the years.

Comments / 58

shanny smith
2021-06-24

He was the ugly boy in school who couldn't get the girls. Now that he's rich and famous they're dropping those panties. He's sowing his royal oats!!!

Reply
13
Audree Sanders
2021-07-22

I'm not sure why any woman would want to contribute eggs to this madness and be a baby mama in a series of baby mamas.😳🤷‍♀️

Reply(3)
9
I AM A NEAL2018
05-24

do any of his kids look like him? I don't see it in any of them and what is wrong with these females getting in line to have a baby with him I saw somewhere that he has another one on the way again SMH

Reply(1)
5
