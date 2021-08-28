Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Yiasou Greek Festival shifts to ‘drive-thru’ event this year

By Your704 Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEjKH_0ac6TO0f00
Yiasou Greek Festival (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Each September, Greek traditions take center stage in Charlotte at the Yiasou Greek Festival, which began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events.

[ ALSO READ: Carolina Renaissance Festival set to return this fall ]

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but earlier this year organizers had announced that the 2021 event would take place from Sept. 9-12 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

In mid-August, organizers announced on the event’s official Facebook page that “out of an abundance of caution,” the festival would be a “drive-thru only event” this year.

Guests will still be able to get their favorite Greek specialties, including combination dinner plates, pita sandwiches and assorted pastry boxes. For faster service, guests are encouraged to print and complete the drive-thru menu and present it to the drive-thru attendant.

The drive-thru will be on Springdale Ave. between East Boulevard and E. Worthington Ave. Hours are from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to yiasoufestival.org.

(WATCH: Traveling exhibit allows you to step inside Van Gogh paintings)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
50K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Festival#Drive Thru#Greek Orthodox#Center Stage#Worthington#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Gastonia Honey Hunters unveil official mascot ‘Bam’

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, introduced its official Honey Hunters mascot – “Bam Hunter.”. “In Honey Hunters Country, he’s known for blasting the ball past the outfield wall with ease. Always one to liven up the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy