Yiasou Greek Festival shifts to ‘drive-thru’ event this year

Yiasou Greek Festival (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Each September, Greek traditions take center stage in Charlotte at the Yiasou Greek Festival, which began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but earlier this year organizers had announced that the 2021 event would take place from Sept. 9-12 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

In mid-August, organizers announced on the event’s official Facebook page that “out of an abundance of caution,” the festival would be a “drive-thru only event” this year.

Guests will still be able to get their favorite Greek specialties, including combination dinner plates, pita sandwiches and assorted pastry boxes. For faster service, guests are encouraged to print and complete the drive-thru menu and present it to the drive-thru attendant.

The drive-thru will be on Springdale Ave. between East Boulevard and E. Worthington Ave. Hours are from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to yiasoufestival.org.

