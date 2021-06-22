Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Waiver available to avoid repaying excess jobless benefits

Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 17 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of Kentuckians can now apply for a waiver that could clear them from having to repay the overpayments included in their unemployment benefits.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance says it has mailed notices to about 14,000 unemployment claimants identified as having been overpaid in 2020.

The notices inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver, either online or by completing an enclosed form, the state agency said.

Claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver, and must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own, the agency said.

Legislation allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims was passed by lawmakers this year and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The state has paid out more than $6 billion in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, Beshear’s administration said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

353
Followers
694
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Business
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy