In the latest developments, AAA is predicting a busy holiday weekend for U.S. travel; JetBlue brings back a San Jose route to New York while United will add flights to the Sierras from SFO this winter; Hawaii will end its COVID testing requirement for vaccinated mainland visitors next month; United eases up some fare and award travel rules; five more European nations start to welcome American tourists again, but travel to the U.K. is still on hold; U.S. airlines urge the Justice Department to bring federal criminal charges against disruptive passengers as the TSA resumes self-defense training for flight crews; Delta adds service on a number of European routes; Hawaiian Airlines will bring back Honolulu-Tahiti fights; and new passenger lounges open at New York LaGuardia and Fort Lauderdale.