Kiwanis Shares Open Letter To Los Alamos Community
Scene from the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza hosted in 2019 by the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Many of you are wondering about the 4th of July and a Kiwanis Club Fireworks Show at Overlook Park. Even though our Kiwanis friends in Santa Fe will be hosting a fireworks show at Santa Fe Place on the 4th of July, we cannot do the same at Overlook Park at this time.ladailypost.com