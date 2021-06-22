Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Amtrak Announces Sizzling Summer Sale

TravelPulse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak announced the launch of its Sizzling Summer Sale, which offers customers savings of up to 35 percent when booking summer travel plans. Available on most of the rail company’s trains throughout the national network for coach and Acela Business class only, the Sizzling Summer Sale is valid between June 22 and June 24, for travel between July 6 and September 30.

www.travelpulse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#New York City#Seattle#Acela Business#The Sizzling Summer Sale#Route Fareroute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Amtrak announces $7.3 billion investment in future rail upgrades

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Amtrak is looking toward a massive upgrade to rail travel with new trains becoming more comfortable, efficient, and eco-friendly. The company announced Wednesday that they and California-based Siemens Mobility Inc. will create a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered modern trains. The trains will service...
TrafficTravelPulse

Amtrak Announces Customer Experience Improvement Plan

Amtrak announced a new multi-million-dollar, multi-year project to improve the customer experience aboard its long-distance trains serving overnight routes across the United States. The rail travel company plans to modernize the interiors of its bi-level Superliner fleet with new seating cushions and upholstery, carpet, LED lighting, tables and curtains. All...
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYC hotel industry mired in economic depression: report

The New York City hotel industry is mired in an economic depression despite an uptick in travel as the country emerges from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a new report released Tuesday. New York hotel revenues per available room are still 67 percent lower this past May compared to May...
TrafficTravelPulse

Amtrak Investing $7.3 Billion in New Fleet of Modern Trains

Amtrak has announced that it's contracting with California-based Siemens Mobility Inc. to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered modern trains, with further options for up to 130 additional trains. The potential $7.3 billion investment includes the purchase of equipment and a long-term parts supply and service agreement,...
TrafficMirror

Amtrak to replace aging trains

DETROIT — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress. Amtrak said Wednesday that under the contract with German manufacturer Siemens AG, some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. The new trains will replace Amfleet, Metroliner and state-owned equipment starting in 2024.
Trafficarlenbennycenac.com

Amtrak Releases 2035 Vision

More and more Americans may be choosing to travel across the country via train instead of car or plane, according to a TravelPulse article that details the vision set forth by Amtrak. The expectation for more and more Americans to begin “riding the rails” comes from Amtrak, the National Railroad...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Canada's Flair Airlines Plans Flights to US in October

A small Canadian discount airline says it's going to start new service between Canada and the United States this fall. Canadians and Americans looking to fly across the border could have one more airline to choose from this fall, if virus-related travel restrictions between the two countries are gone by then, as planned.
Pennsylvania Stateplaypennsylvania.com

Sizzling Summer 2021 Promotions, Giveaways and Events at Pennsylvania Casinos

The smoke has subsided from the Fourth of July fireworks but Pennsylvania casinos still have plenty popping for the rest of summer 2021. Pennsylvania casinos are pretty much “back to normal.” All of the state’s brick-and-mortar casinos are open without capacity limits. Vaccinated visitors are not required to wear masks and the plexiglass has mostly been removed. Also, PA dropped its mask mandate which means that smoking is once again permitted indoors at casinos.
LifestyleNarcity

Flair Airlines Is Jetting Off To 6 New US Destinations This Fall & Tickets Start At $79

New Flair flights to U.S. destinations are taking off this fall so you can swap the cold and the snow for the sun-soaked and sizzling. Plus, tickets start at just $79. On July 8, the airline announced non-stop flights beginning this fall between eight Canadian cities and six destinations in the United States: Hollywood-Burbank, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa and Palm Springs.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Solo Traveler Savings!

At RIU Hotels & Resorts, we are extending our offers for solo travelers and expanding our hotel selection so they do not need to pay additional fees for occupying the room themselves. In addition to our safety measures, guests will now be able to take the COVID-19 antigen test on site at no additional cost, total flexibility with NO cancellations fees, Resort Credits and SPA credits; plus you earn up to 3X RIU PartnerClub Points at select resorts for a limited time.
Utah Stateksl.com

Worried about cost of AC this sizzling summer? Utah might be able to help

Charlotte Evans and Bart Evans sell popsicles during a heat wave in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. With record-breaking temperatures, Utah officials are letting residents know financial assistance is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — As areas throughout Utah continue to experience record-breaking heat, state officials want residents to know help is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running.
Posted by
Daily Montanan

Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to pop up in Montana, public health officials are urging residents who have either not been vaccinated or only had one dose to get protected because the viral strain seems to spread more rapidly and may be more severe. The Delta variant — known officially as SARS-CoV-2-B.1.617.2 — […] The post Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Detroit, MItravelawaits.com

7 Best Day Trips From Detroit

Detroit is Michigan’s largest city and a great destination all by itself. However, you may want to get out of the big city for a day and see some of the other smaller towns that Michigan has to offer. Since I prefer a day trip spending time at a specific destination, I chose places within an hour and a half of Detroit. I would rather choose closer places than spend most of the day on the road. I also chose locations that wouldn’t be considered part of the Detroit metro area.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

More Canadians Can Travel to Disney World This October

Although travel for many Americans has resumed, many counties have yet to resume travel into America. That means that for many international Disney fans, entering the Most Magical Place on Earth or the Happiest Place on Earth has been a pipe dream for quite some time now. Canadian’s who have...
Portland, ORPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Portland At The Oregon Convention Center

My friend and I needed a hotel near downtown Portland as we were going to visit our friend before he starts grad school in the fall. Since he has a car up here, we didn’t need to find a hotel right in the middle of the city. The Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center had the lowest price for a 4 star hotel in the area, so we decided to book this property. On top of that, the hotel opened in late 2019, and closed a few months after due to the pandemic. It only reopened in May of 2021, so we would practically be staying at a brand new hotel, which is pretty awesome. We booked a nice package that had a 3rd night free + breakfast, which brought the average rate to about $140 per night including taxes. I was curious to see what breakfast would entail, as the restaurant was closed during this time. When I checked in, I was told it would be a $20 credit per day per person for 2 at the Market.
Orlando, FLTravelPulse

Spirit Airlines To Add Domestic, Resume All International Routes From Orlando

Based in South Florida, ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is spearheading air traffic’s recovery at Orlando International Airport (MCO), with plans to provide more than 80 daily departures from MCO by the end of 2021. South Florida-based Spirit Airlines today presented its largest-ever flight schedule from Orlando, both introducing new U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy