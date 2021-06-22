Amtrak Announces Sizzling Summer Sale

My friend and I needed a hotel near downtown Portland as we were going to visit our friend before he starts grad school in the fall. Since he has a car up here, we didn’t need to find a hotel right in the middle of the city. The Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center had the lowest price for a 4 star hotel in the area, so we decided to book this property. On top of that, the hotel opened in late 2019, and closed a few months after due to the pandemic. It only reopened in May of 2021, so we would practically be staying at a brand new hotel, which is pretty awesome. We booked a nice package that had a 3rd night free + breakfast, which brought the average rate to about $140 per night including taxes. I was curious to see what breakfast would entail, as the restaurant was closed during this time. When I checked in, I was told it would be a $20 credit per day per person for 2 at the Market.