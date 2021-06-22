Cancel
Waynesboro, PA

Scam Alert- Provident Bank Scam

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waynesboro Police Department has been notified of a new possible scam. A subject received a check in the mail for $2,350.00 from Provident Bank. Along with the check were instructions to deposit the check into a bank account and purchase gift cards; allowing the remaining money to be kept by the individual. If this should happen to you, DO NOT give any personal information out, cash any suspicious checks or write any checks/send money of your own.

