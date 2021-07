The more than 20% wipeout in DiDi Global shares at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday following word of a China cybersecurity probe only two days after its U.S. trading debut has brought heated criticism and class-action lawsuits. Controversy has also erupted from more detailed coverage of a June 28 announcement by the ride-sharing service that “certain directors and executive officers” were granted options at a “nominal exercise price per share” that will create share-based compensation expenses of $3 billion at the money-losing company. The U.S. SEC filing didn’t say which directors or executive officials were on the receiving end.