Bitcoin's Money-Printing Machine Breaks Down As Futures Collapse
One of the most reliable trades in cryptocurrencies has gone awry. Bitcoin futures, which typically trade at a premium to the spot price, have collapsed along the curve amid a brutal selloff in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s obliterated what’s known as the basis trade, in which a trader would buy Bitcoin in the spot market today and sell long-dated futures, locking in the discrepancy between the two prices.www.fa-mag.com