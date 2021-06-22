Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2021-22 Season With Return to Live Performances in Venues Across Boston, and New York City

For even casual observers, it has been obvious that live performance theatre—from Broadway to community efforts—has been one of the greatest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing precautions. As vaccinations have reduced the present danger of serious illness, performance organizations are shaking off the dust and slowly announcing their return, mostly beginning this fall. The Clarence Brown Theatre, now in a transition period following the retirement of Calvin MacLean as artistic director and head of the UT Theatre Department, has put forth its schedule of five productions for this fall into next winter and spring.