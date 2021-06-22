Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2021-22 Season With Return to Live Performances in Venues Across Boston, and New York City

By CK Communications Group
musicalamerica.com
 17 days ago

(Boston, MA – June 22, 2021) - The Handel and Haydn Society will bring live performances back to iconic venues with its 2021-22 season, celebrating the 13th and final season for Artistic Director Harry Christophers. The 207th season will feature eight signature programs at historic venues around Boston including Symphony Hall and H H’s first ever performance at Carnegie Hall.

www.musicalamerica.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.s. Bach
Person
Handel
Person
Jesus
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Music Education#Boston#Major Choral Works#H H#Carnegie Hall#The H H Orchestra#Handel S Messiah#American#Covid#African#British#Accentus Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Performing arts venues reopening for upcoming seasons

PITTSBURGH — A number of performing arts venues are reopening across the City of Pittsburgh, providing the chance for audiences to return to in-person live performances. “I hope it’ll bring some excitement, atmosphere back into the area,” said Downtown resident Bear Cui. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will return to Heinz...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances with summer concert series

After 15 months, the York Symphony Orchestra is finally returning to the live stage, ready for an audience to come and listen. The orchestra performed livestreams and pre-recorded pieces during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but now a group of 40 musicians will return for a series of live concerts at the York Expo Center.
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

Winston-Salem Symphony Announces 2021–22 Season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 24, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, with Music Director Timothy Redmond, is delighted to announce that it will be welcoming audiences back to the concert hall for thrilling performances in the 2022–22 season. Entitled Kaleidoscope, the exciting upcoming season will celebrate everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Tiroler Landestheater Innsbruck Announces 2021-22 Season

Tiroler Landestheater in Innsbruck, Austria has announced its 2021-22 season featuring theater, opera, symphony and dance. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal and operatic performances. The season with Péter Eötvös’s “Der goldene Drache” with Hansjörg Sofka conducting a production by Björn Reinke. Performance Dates:...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PSO announces 2021-22 season, return to Heinz Hall in September

In September, it will be 18 months since the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra marshaled its full might to delight and inspire in Heinz Hall. And in September, the orchestra, along with music director Manfred Honeck, finally returns to live performances in its Downtown venue. On Thursday, the orchestra announced a 2021-22...
Syracuse, NYwaer.org

Syracuse Stage Announces New Season Lineup and Return to Live Audiences in the Fall

Syracuse Stage is announcing its new 2021-22 season … but the biggest news might be that the playhouse is welcoming audiences back into the theater. Artistic Director Bob Hupp says they looked at national trends, Broadway’s plans to reopen in the fall, and how other local cultural institutions were reacting to the declining pandemic when deciding to have patrons in the theater starting with the fall lineup. He came up with some specific – and unique – criteria.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021–22 season

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang have announced the Orchestra’s 2021–22 classical season and return to mainstage concerts after pandemic-related cancelations. The new season features Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov in concertos by Brahms and Mason Bates; world premieres from Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain, Michael Abels, Wynton Marsalis and a quartet of jazz composers; a weekend of all five Beethoven piano concertos with Louis Lortie; return engagements by Augustin Hadelich, Conrad Tao and Karen Gomyo and solo turns by NJSO musicians.
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

JCA announces 2021-22 performing arts season

JASPER — Jasper Community Arts unveiled the artists featured as part of its upcoming 2021-22 season. Twelve performances will be showcased, most occurring at the Jasper Arts Center with a few presented at the historic Astra Theatre. JCA’s 2021-22 season will run from September 2021 through April 2022. Patrons who had purchased tickets in previous seasons should expect to receive a season guide in the mail over the next couple of weeks.
Performing ArtsNYS Music

Bardavon Announces 2021-22 Hudson Valley Philharmonic Season

Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House presents the schedule for its 2021-2022 Season with the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, including six guest conductors as well as 20 diverse soloists and composers, including multiple New York and world premieres. Bardavon Presents recently announced their August reopening after 14 months of closure with four new...
Theater & Danceartsknoxville.com

Clarence Brown Theatre Returns To Live Performances With Its 2021-22 Season

For even casual observers, it has been obvious that live performance theatre—from Broadway to community efforts—has been one of the greatest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing precautions. As vaccinations have reduced the present danger of serious illness, performance organizations are shaking off the dust and slowly announcing their return, mostly beginning this fall. The Clarence Brown Theatre, now in a transition period following the retirement of Calvin MacLean as artistic director and head of the UT Theatre Department, has put forth its schedule of five productions for this fall into next winter and spring.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Cleveland Baroque Ensembles Announce 2021-22 Seasons

Cleveland baroque chamber music ensemble Les Delices ended up having a pretty busy season, with a full schedule of digital concerts and on online Monday evening program called SalonEra, featuring music and talk about music. They used a lot of production technology and visuals to enhance viewers’ experience and give them more background in the music.
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Louisville Ballet 70th Anniversary Season Returns to Live Performances

After a year of virtual audiences and digital performances, the Louisville Ballet is thrilled to announce that its 70th season, the 2021-2022 year, will happily return to in-person performances. Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Robert Curran shared, “Louisville Ballet’s 70th Anniversary Season once again demonstrates our Company’s depth of artistic talent, collaborative spirit, commitment to the artform and willingness to push its creative boundaries toward innovation and growth.” While the Company successfully continued to provide the community with masterful digital performances this past year, the Company is more than ready to get back to connecting in person with its audience.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

The Crossing Announces its 2021-22 Season Featuring Six World Premieres

The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, has announced its 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at what’s in store for audiences. Opening the season will be “Returning,” a concert marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The program will comprise popular repertoire by Ayanna Woods, Michael Gilbertson, Ēriks Ešenvalds, and James Primosch with percussionist Ted Babcock. A post-concert homecoming gathering will follow the performance in Widener Hall. The concert will take place at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, home of the Philadelphia-based choir.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Gulfshore Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Florida-based Gulfshore Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, which will include two new productions and several concert performances. The company will showcase “Die Fledermaus” in a production that sets the action in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Josh Shaw directs. Performance Dates: TBA. The season comes to an end with...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Atlanta Ballet’s Erica Alvarado on the 2021-22 season, return to live audiences

When choreographer Yuri Possokhov started to set his acclaimed Nutcracker on Atlanta Ballet dancers in May 2018, he chose Erica Alvarado for the coveted role of Marie. His innovative version of the ballet eliminates the Sugar Plum Fairy, her Cavalier and the Snow Queen, and gives Marie and the Nutcracker Prince the two major pas de deux and a stronger story line. Alvarado was excited to learn and rehearse the part, but she never performed it. She got injured before the premiere and had to take a year off.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet Returns to Marcus Performing Arts Center for 2021/22 Season of Inspiration

MILWAUKEE – June 28, 2021 – Milwaukee Ballet today announced its 2021/22 Season of Inspiration, presented by Donald and Donna Baumgartner, which will mark its triumphant return to Marcus Performing Arts Center following the premature conclusion of its 50th anniversary season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization makes its way back to the big stage following a year and a half of smaller performances at its headquarters, Baumgartner Center for Dance, along with digital programming.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Festival Theater Hudson Announces Inaugural 2021-22 Season

The brand new Festival Theater Hudson in New York has unveiled its 2021-22 season. “Festival Theater Hudson is proud to bring our Gala Inaugural Concert to the City of Hudson and to partner with the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson on a full season of performances over the coming year, ” said Laurence Earner, General Manager of Festival Theater Hudson, in a press release. “We are committed to engaging the best performers in opera, theater, music and dance in Columbia County and the Capital Region, as well as artists from around the world. I also want to thank my partners Jon Morrell, Artistic Director, and Leighann Kowalsky, Director Film/Dance, for their work to bring all of this together.”
Performing Artsmusicalamerica.com

Spartanburg Philharmonic announces 2021-22 Season

2021-22 Guest Conductors: Kayoko Dan, Roger Kalia, Genevieve Leclair, Kelly Corcoran, and John Young Shik Concklin. “We are excited to once again share the joys of live music,” stated Ms. Boucher. “Our Zimmerli, Espresso, and Bluegrass series continue at Twichell Auditorium and Chapman Cultural Center, as well as our free lunchtime series, Music Sandwiched In , at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters. Our Youth Orchestras and education engagement programs will also continue this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy