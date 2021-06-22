Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2021-22 Season With Return to Live Performances in Venues Across Boston, and New York City
(Boston, MA – June 22, 2021) - The Handel and Haydn Society will bring live performances back to iconic venues with its 2021-22 season, celebrating the 13th and final season for Artistic Director Harry Christophers. The 207th season will feature eight signature programs at historic venues around Boston including Symphony Hall and H H’s first ever performance at Carnegie Hall.www.musicalamerica.com