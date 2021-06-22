Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chamber Music World Premiere Focuses on Philando Castile Killing

musicalamerica.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbeo Quartet, Fellows of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Premiering at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival on July 9, 2021. The Norfolk Chamber Music Festival has commissioned Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) for the inaugural composition of the Festival’s new multi-year Musical Bridges project, in which the Festival will commission new works that place classical chamber music within a broader musical and cultural context. DBR’s work is Twin Stars: Diamond Variations for Dae’Anna, a piece for two singers and piano quintet, inspired by the killing of Philando Castile in St. Paul, MN.

www.musicalamerica.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Within#Arts#Dbr#Haitian#The Music Shed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Johns Creek, GAappenmedia.com

Johns Creek pianist wins chamber music competition

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Grace Peng, pianist in the Sycamore Trio, played her way to the grand prize in the Franklin Pond Chamber Music Competition. The Memorial Day weekend competition hosted student instrumentalist from all over the state who were judged by William Fred Scott, former music director of The Atlanta Opera and Chanticleer; Elizabeth Pridgen, concert pianist and artistic director of Atlanta Chamber Players; and Sergiu Schwartz, professor of violin at Columbus State University.
Rochester, VTAddison Independent

Free chamber music concert in Rochester

The Rochester Chamber Music Society opens their 27th season with an evening concert on Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m., presenting the Heliand Consort. The concert is free and will be held at the Rochester Federated Church. The Vermont-based chamber music ensemble presents chamber music and songs inspired by the...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Pittance Chamber Music

Violinist Roberto Cani and pianist Inna Faliks will perform Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata” in a virtual Pittance Chamber Music program on Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m. Pittance Chamber Music was created in 2013 by Lisa Sutton, assistant concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra. The orchestra showcases musicians who perform in the opera pit, moving them to the stage in small ensembles. The free virtual performance can be viewed by visiting pittancechambermusic.org.
MusicIslands' Weekly

2021 Chamber Music Festival is live and live-streamed

Submitted by the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival. Clarinet! Horn! Bassoon! Double Bass! Return of the Montrose Trio! Kostov & Valkov! And of course, plenty of violins, violas, cellos and piano … Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival’s 24th Season is shaping up to be wonderful two-plus weeks of amazing music and musicians.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival In The World

If you are looking for the biggest electronic music festival in the world then it is hard to top Viva La Vida Festival in Austria this coming summer. This is a mega three day event with open air concerts, workshops, art and craft exhibits, as well as many other musical acts. If you have never been to Austria, this will be a great place to start. You can experience all of this and more on this premier festival in the summer of 2021.
Theater & DanceDaily Gazette

New musical ‘The Right Girl’ to premiere at Proctors in the fall

This fall, Proctors is slated to host the world premiere of a new original musical about sexual harassment in Hollywood called “The Right Girl.”. With music by 12-time Academy Award Nominee Diane Warren and choreography by Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, the show follows Eleanor Stark, who becomes the Chief Creative Officer of film and television studio Ambrosia Productions, and works side by side with some of the most powerful men in the industry, one of whom has been abusing women all along.
Austin, TXculturemap.com

Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Pride in Local Music

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are joining forces to produce the second Pride in Local Music, a livestream event celebrating local music through the rainbow heartbeat of two great music cities.
Musicsonomasun.com

Chamber music ‘reaches across the distance’

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival brings the captivating sound of period instruments to the world of Classical and Romantic chamber music for its 2021 season, entitled Love and Longing: Reaching Across the Distance. The series of nine curated programs, July 17 through August 1, combines online and in-person...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Our Week In Music: Interview, Playlists, & Killer Song Premieres

In case you couldn’t keep up with the musicians, bands, and artists we’ve been throwing at you all week, here’s a quick recap …. This week, on The Music Meetup, host Elena Childers featured Canadian artist Kelly McMichael and spun her newest album Waves. For BTR Live Studio (at Home),...
MusicIslands' Weekly

Chamber Music Festival returns to Lopez with August concert

The Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival is returning to Lopez Island with a live concert at Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m. The 24th Festival Season will be filled with two weeks of live and live-streamed performances at Orcas Center and includes one live performance at Grace Episcopal Church on Lopez Island. The 3 p.m. live concert will have limited seating in conformance with current COVID-19 guidelines.
Kutztown, PAbctv.org

KU Summer Chamber Music Festival Slated for July 3-10

KUTZTOWN, PA – Kutztown University is excited to reopen the KU Summer Chamber Music Festival July 3-10. Talented students from around the world join forces for one week for a fully-immersive musical experience, working with the festival’s renowned roster of devoted musicians and pedagogues. Concerts and workshops are free and...
Musicsoultracks.com

World Premiere: Cliff Beach returns with a lot of "Soul"

Cliff Beach is at home when he is throwing his head back and belting out a good soul or funk tune. He’s earned an award winning reputation doing just that with his brew of soul, traditional R&B, jazz, funk and neo-soul that he calls “Nu Funk.” In the 15 years that this DC native and Berklee School of Music grad has been doing his thing in So-Cal, Beach has earned nominations for three LA Music Awards, a Hollywood Music in Media Award and several other citations for albums Who is Cliff Beach and The Gospel According to Cliff Beach.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

World premiere of ‘The Wake of Dorcas Kelly’ at The Players Theatre

Dorcas (aka Darkey) Kelly (d. 1761) was a real-life Irish madam who operated The Maiden Tower brothel in Copper Alley, Dublin. Accused of killing shoemaker John Dowling on St. Patrick’s Day of 1760, she was convicted and brutally executed by partial hanging and then burning at the stake, while still alive, on Gallows Road (now called Baggot Street).
Performing Artsqvpr.com

Cave B debuts musical premier and theatre festival

Cave B Estate Winery announced on June 25 that it will host the world premiere of “How Can I Love You” at its outdoor amphitheater, Stage B, during the very first Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival set for July 15-18 and 22-25. The newly created Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival was established...
Times-Argus

Music Review: Green Mountain Chamber Music returns – thankfully

COLCHESTER — Vermont’s summer classical music festivals are returning, but only one with a large cadre of young students. Yes, Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival found it necessary to move its operations from the University of Vermont in Burlington to Saint Michael’s College, but it’s back with 50 budding young artists after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nashville, TNnextmosh.com

The Dead Deads premiere “First Tooth” music video

The Dead Deads, the Nashville-based power trio that combines elements of alt rock, punk rock, and metal into a fingerprint-distinct blend, have shared the video for “First Tooth.” Watch it HERE [embedded below]. The song appears on their forthcoming album ‘Tell Your Girls It’s Alright,’ out August 20 via Rumble...
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Rushmore Music Festival welcomes world-renowned violinist

The Rushmore Music Festival is preparing to welcome its first Distinguished Artist-in-Residence, internationally renowned violinist Hagai Shaham from Israel. Shaham will perform at concerts July 24 and 25 in Rapid City and Spearfish. Rushmore Music Festival is one of only two events in the United States where Shaham will conduct...

Comments / 0

Community Policy