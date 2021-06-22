Chamber Music World Premiere Focuses on Philando Castile Killing
Abeo Quartet, Fellows of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Premiering at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival on July 9, 2021. The Norfolk Chamber Music Festival has commissioned Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) for the inaugural composition of the Festival’s new multi-year Musical Bridges project, in which the Festival will commission new works that place classical chamber music within a broader musical and cultural context. DBR’s work is Twin Stars: Diamond Variations for Dae’Anna, a piece for two singers and piano quintet, inspired by the killing of Philando Castile in St. Paul, MN.www.musicalamerica.com