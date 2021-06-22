Cancel
Real Estate

Local Real Estate Entrepreneur Korry Garrett Chooses To Affiliate As Century 21 Real Estate Sandstone Real Estate Group

By Century 21
franchising.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My decision to affiliate with CENTURY 21 is intentional as its cultural legacy of authentic inclusivity aligns with my company’s goals to get more underserved people educated and into homes or real estate investments,” said Garrett. “This is a critical first step in our mission to better serve real estate clients and customers and expand service offerings to area homebuyers, sellers and investors and to lead the way to a more equitable industry. Expanding our service offerings to area homebuyers, sellers and investors is also a way for us to continue to honor the legacy of former owner-broker, Gregory E. Hunt.”

