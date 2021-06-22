Moderna's president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced it is initiating clinical training of Nation of Georgia ICU physicians, in the use of intravenous ZYESAMI™ (Aviptadil- acetate) for emergency use in patients suffering with Critical COVID-19, and inhaled ZYESAMI™ for use in phase 2/3 clinical trials, for patients suffering with COVID-19. NRx also announced that the ongoing phase 2/3 trial for the use of inhaled ZYESAMI™ has extended to Georgia, with the potential to also extend to neighboring countries in the Caucasus region, in partnership with Cromos, LLC and Denk Pharma (Georgia), operating as BriLife, LLC. NRx expects to ship clinical drug supplies to Georgia within two weeks. The development of intravenous Aviptadil-acetate, in non-GMP form was partially funded by a collaboration agreement with Relief Therapeutics (SIX: RLF, OTCBB: RLFTF).